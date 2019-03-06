Several motions were submitted at the March 4 meeting of the Chickamauga City Council.
Among the items discussed was a favorable recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission for a 10-foot zoning front-yard setback variance for a single-family residence on Hidden Hills Drive in Chickamauga. The property owners were asking that the zoning law requiring the residence be 10 feet from the street be waived. While the council cited the specific law regarding this code, the request was approved.
Also approved at the meeting on March 4:
- An installation by Over and Under for a new three-phase recloser, priced at $12,500.
- Replacement of a 2008 bucket truck, priced at $60,000.
- Call boxes to notify lift station staff of problems, priced at $10,000.
- Replacement of compressors at the library, priced at $30,000.
The city will be installing a new recloser, which is the small circuit breaker often seen atop telephone poles. The city will also be replacing a construction vehicle, compressors at the library, as well as installing call boxes at the lift station, which contains pumps, valves, and electrical equipment necessary to move liquids (usually water, wastewater, or sewage) from low to high elevation.