In less than a half-hour the Chickamauga City Council convened, conducted and adjourned its May meeting.
The elected members were unanimous in approving the purchase of parcel of land at the corner of Sixth and Pearl streets, an action that will permit expansion of the city cemetery.
City Manager Micheal Haney advised the council and mayor that spending $50,000 allows adding about 250 plots. Cemetery lots are currently selling to residents for about $1,000 each, so this expansion could eventually generate $250,000 — or more — revenue.
The council was also informed that the Chickamauga school system is not seeking any increase in its tax rate and will continue with a millage rate of 14.25 in the upcoming school year.
Residents pay only school taxes. Since 2000 no property taxes have been levied to fund the operations budget for this city of about 3,100. Instead of taxes, the local government is financed primarily with revenue generated by the city-owned utilities.
But to pay for a multi-million dollar program to upgrade its water and sewer system, water rates are going up.
“This will repay loans to upgrade lines and wells,” Haney said.
Planned upgrades will improve delivery, allow adding hydrants, keep consistent pressure system-wide and correct leaks, he said. Many of the upgrades will occur in areas that were once provided water by private companies that have since been acquired by the city.
Not only is the rate adjustment needed to repay loans, the municipal water company has lost two major customers: Crystal Springs, which closed its textile finishing plant, and the trailer park that was adjacent the cemetery.
Residential customers use less than 5,000 gallons per month and will see an increase of about $6 on their monthly bill.
But even with the increase, Haney said, “rates will remain lower than surrounding water providers.”