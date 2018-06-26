Driving through Chickamauga Battlefield on Wilder Road, if you’re looking at monuments, you’ll come across one (at Tour Stop 6) that might spark some curiosity. It commemorates the Chicago Board of Trade Battery, a Union unit sponsored by a group of men who traded in agriculture futures.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln put out a call for 300,000 men to fight for the Union during the Civil War. The Chicago Board of Trade came up with the idea to sponsor a battery of soldiers and pledged $5,121 to outfit them with the necessities of war. It wasn’t long before 180 men had signed up.
The men ended up fighting in numerous battles, marching more than 5,000 miles during the course of their service and traveling more than 1,200 miles by rail.
In a summary of the battery’s exploits, the secretary of the Chicago Board of Trade wrote that the men fired the first shots of the Battle of Chickamauga on Sept. 19, 1863, and the last shots as the battle ended on Sept. 22, “being the last battery to retire from the field and enter Chattanooga after the battle.”
On July 14 from 2-p.m., there will be a special presentation on the Chicago Board of Trade Battery at Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, 3370 LaFayette Road. There is no charge to attend.