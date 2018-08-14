Since assuming management of the former Hutcheson Medical Center in December, CHI Memorial has stabilized health care in locally and continues to offer more services, to open more service lines, and to expand its services to best meet the needs of area residents, according to Angie Hullander, hospital administrator.
Some of CHI Memorial’s growth has been physical: the complete replacement of IT infrastructure and software to connect the hospital with sister hospitals in Glenwood and Hixon; the renovation of the second floor with 36 patient rooms and a new surgery theatre with six operating room suites; several post-surgery rooms and two GI labs; the kitchen and a variety of cutting-edge equipment with the latest in technology.
One of the hospital’s new programs is the ER Fast Track, which shortens the turn-around time for patients not acutely ill. Patients entering the ER are evaluated by a nurse, who then moves them to the regular ER or Fast Track, depending on the patient’s condition and the resources needed to handle their situation. Fast Track is designed for relatively minor conditions such as colds, sore throats, cuts, sprains, skin infections and even broken bones, which do not require significant Emergency Department resources, said Dr. Boykin Robinson, ER chief.
CHI Memorial’s primary care offices in the area
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Ringgold
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Chickamauga
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates – Trenton
Professional Park Associates – LaFayette
CHI Memorial Convenient Care – LaFayette
Pediatric Diagnostic Associates
The Chattanooga Heart Institute
He said that while CHI Memorial’s Emergency Department will handle anything on an emergency basis, the Fast Track provides a quicker in and out while maintaining the quality of care patients and their families need and expect. In short, Fast Track streamlines and enhances the department’s care and efficiency.
Another key area of growth for CHI Memorial is professional personnel. When acquired, the hospital had 16 physicians on its active staff. Since then, more than 70 physicians have been credentialed. Now, active staff physicians number nearly 100, with new physicians approved monthly. Physician association is a major concern of many area residents, reports Hullander, who says that one of the most frequent questions asked her is, “Does my doctor come to/work with your hospital?” Currently, the hospital is working to recruit and credential sub-specialists in urology, radiology, pathology, general surgery, orthopedics, and other areas to expand its surgery line.
While physical facilities, new programs and an expanded medical team are important to CHI Memorial, the most important is the people of the area. “Our vision and our mission is to care for the residents of this community,” said Hullander. Walker, Catoosa and Dade residents should not and now do not have to go outside their area for their health care, she explained. Most importantly, she stressed, “Our care is delivered with compassion and empathy and respect.”
It was because of that community concern and commitment that “every time a Hutcheson community clinic would close, CHI would acquire it and ensure that that community had the quality health care it needed and desired,” she said.
CHI Memorial continues to grow in size, in physicians, in programs, in many ways. But more important than growth, Hullander said, is service and trust. “What I want is for the residents of Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties to feel comfortable to come here and to know that when they come here and they trust their lives and the care of their loved ones to us, that we will provide that quality care that they expect and that they deserve.”