CHI Memorial Medical Group is pleased to welcome Aubry Knight, FNP-BC, and Diana Morrison, NP, to CHI Memorial Convenient Care in LaFayette.
Knight earned her nursing degree from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga., and her master’s degree from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tenn. She has previous nursing experience in an emergency room, interventional radiology, and surgery settings. She is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Morrison received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She previously worked at nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga. Morrison is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
CHI Memorial Convenient Care-LaFayette provides urgent medical care for many common conditions including allergies, asthma, fevers, flu, stitches, and sprains. With convenient hours and staffed with the highest quality healthcare professionals, the care you need is available right when you need it. There’s no need to make an appointment, and we’ll coordinate with your personal physician to ensure you receive follow-up care. Conveniently charging a primary care copay, a less expensive alternative to emergency rooms and most urgent care centers.
CHI Memorial Convenient Care-LaFayette is located at 615 East Villanow Street. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 706-638-1606, or visit www.CHIMemorialConvenientCare.org.