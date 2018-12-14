CHI Memorial Hospital-Chattanooga, parent hospital of CHI Memorial Hospital-Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe, is once again the only hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., to be named Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report.
On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is ranked second, behind Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Only 13 of Tennessee’s 140 hospitals meet U.S. News’ standards and are ranked.
U.S. News & World Report’s 29th annual hospital rankings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.
“CHI Memorial is honored to be a part on an elite group of hospitals that received a ‘high performing’ rating in all nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions evaluated by U.S. News: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Only 29 hospitals in the country reached this achievement.
“We are honored to once again be named Best Regional hospital by U.S. News and World Report. This achievement is only possible through the hard work of each and every member of the CHI Memorial team,” says Larry Schumacher, senior vice president of operations, Southeast division, Catholic Health Initiatives. “This recognition, along with the ‘high performing’ designation in all nine adult procedures evaluated, puts us in the top 0.6 percent of hospitals in the nation, affirming our commitment to provide excellent, high-quality care for everyone who entrusts us with their health care needs.”
CHI Memorial is a not-for-profit, faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to the healing ministry of the church. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and strengthened as part of Catholic Health Initiatives, it offers a continuum of care including preventative, primary and acute hospital care, as well as cancer and cardiac care, orthopedic and rehabilitation services. CHI Memorial is a regional referral center of choice with 3,500 associates and more than 600 affiliated physicians providing health care throughout Southeast Tennessee, North Georgia and Northwest Alabama.