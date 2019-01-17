Winners of the Chattanooga Valley Middle School spelling bee are (from left) first place, Rayla Haag; second place, Qaysser Al-Rudhan; third place, Conner White. All will represent CVMS at the countywide spelling bee on Feb. 1.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Kingston couple gave four-year-old meth drink
- Report: Shirtless man rode stolen forklift down U.S. 411
- Rockmart woman killed in morning wreck
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday Jan. 13 - 8 p.m.
- Police investigating armed robbery of Catoosa County gas station
- Whitfield County woman charged with possession of heroin
- Ban tweaked on smoking, vaping
- Body pulled from Cedar Creek identified as Hiram man
- New bakery in the works for River Arts district
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.