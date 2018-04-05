A Chattanooga, Tenn., man was arrested in Catoosa County after he allegedly drove through a ditch while trying to elude authorities and then took off on foot, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department:
Johnny Dale Yoders II, 31, of Cusconilla Trail, was arrested March 23 on charges of reckless driving, too fast of conditions, DUI, open container, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, and probation violation. His bond was set at $1,135.80.
Deputies encountered Yoders around 7:45 p.m. on March 23 when he was observed speeding along Scruggs Road and Karen Drive.
"I observed the vehicle travelling in excess of 60 mph on Karen Drive and having no regard for other vehicles and people outside their residences," Deputy Coby Cunningham said. "The speed limit on Karen Drive is 25 mph, and it is a residential area."
Cunningham says he watched Yoders drive through a ditch in front of the residence at 362 Karen Drive, and then jump out of the vehicle and take off on foot.
Yoders ran into the residence, which was later determined to be his girlfriend's house, reports show.
Yoders was placed under arrest, at which time Cunningham found him to be under the influence of alcohol.
"I smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Yoders' breath and observed his eyes to be very watery," Cunningham said.
When officers searched the vehicle, a 12-ounce can of Ice House beer was found open next to the driver's side seat, reports show.
After being arrested, Yoders complained of having trouble breathing. Angel EMS arrived at the scene and medically cleared Yoders to be transported to jail.