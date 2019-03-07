Fort Oglethorpe became a city in 1949. This year is its 70th birthday. The 6th Cavalry Museum is inviting the public to celebrate at what was the original movie theater when the city was still a training post for the Army.
Liberty Baptist Church, on the corner of Lafayette Road and Harker Road, was a theater when soldiers and members of the Women’s Army Corp (WAC) were preparing to serve their country during World War II. It was where trainees and officers went to be entertained and forget the state of the world for a couple of hours at a time.
The church and museum are partnering to show the movie “Keep Your Powder Dry” on March 24 at 4:30 p.m. Some scenes in the 1945 movie, which follows the experiences of three fictional women who joined the Women’s Army Corp, were filmed in Fort Oglethorpe. Fort Oglethorpe was one of the largest WAC training centers in the country. Fifty thousand women trained at the post.
“It’s fitting,” says Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum, “to be showing a movie about the WACs in a building where WACs once watched movies. Members of the 1st WAC Battalion will be attending the movie in full dress uniforms.”
The public is invited to attend free of charge.