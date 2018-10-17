Catoosa County Tax Commissioner Gary Autry recently requested and received permission to donate a computer to the Tax Commissioner’s Office in Murray County as a neighborly gesture.
During the Sept. 18 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Autry explained that his office has a current surplus of equipment and that the Murray County office is in need of equipment.
“We’ve been changing the drive systems out and getting ready for an upgrade in there (Catoosa’s office) and we have a few extra computers,” Autry said. “Right now we have six available, and I’m making the request to donate one of these computers to the Tax Commissioner’s Office of Murray County.”
Autry said the two offices try to be supportive of one another, especially in times of need.
“From time to time, we as tax commissioners try to help each other out,” Autry said.
Autry explained that his office received a donation of 12 24-inch monitors last year that helped out his employees immensely.
He says Murray County also donated three printers when some of theirs went bad earlier this year.
“They did it, you know, just helping one another out from time to time,” Autry said. “We’ve also helped them. Murray County is kind of my adopted county, and we try to help them out since they’re smaller than we are. We helped them find an accountant to do some of their processing and they don’t have a computer for her; she’s sharing on with someone else.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the donation request, as well as two annual contract renewals.
The board approved renewal of a one-year maintenance agreement with Motorola for its 911 recorded system in the amount of $19,800, and signed off on a grant contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities in the amount of $213,000.
According to Project Coordinator Candy Hullender, the grant requires the Catoosa Family Collaborative to hire a local evaluator for at a cost of 10-percent of the grant.
“Dr. Arlene Wyatt is our local evaluator and her fee is $21,300 annually,” Hullender said.