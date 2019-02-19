A Catoosa County man was arrested for aggravated assault after he allegedly fired a gun at someone during a domestic dispute, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Cody Lee Anderson, 20, of Sherwood Forest Lane in Ringgold, was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies were dispatched to Anderson’s home regarding a gun being fired during a domestic incident.
Anderson wasn’t at the home when deputies arrived, but learned from witnesses that a firearm had been discharged at the victim, reports show.
Amid a brief search of the area, Anderson emerged from the nearby woods and surrendered to law enforcement.
No one was reported injured during the incident.