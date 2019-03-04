Here’s a deal you can’t beat. You can now use your Catoosa County Library card to visit the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe free of charge. And a library card is free, too.
Even better, your card is good to get three friends into the museum with you. And it’s not only a card for the Catoosa Library that works. Any card from the PINES system works, so your library card can be from the Rossville, LaFayette, Chickamauga and most other libraries in the state of Georgia.
The idea for a partnership between the library and the 6th Cavalry Museum was that of Richard Groves, director of the Catoosa library. “The libraries in New York City have partnerships like this with museums in their city and I thought it would be good for us,” says Groves.
Groves approached Chris McKeever, the director of the museum, and McKeever took it to her board of directors, who approved it.
A free visit to the 6th Cavalry Museum is just one thing a library card offers. The Catoosa Library features programs, special events and clubs for folks ranging in age from toddlers to as old as you can get – reading groups, writing groups, craft groups, Lego groups, movie nights, parties, seasonal events. The library partners with other places, including the Chattanooga Zoo, to get patrons free entry or special deals.
You can borrow books, audio books, movies, electronics and cake pans. You can use the library’s computers if yours is down or you don’t have one. You can research your family history (there’s a class for that, too). And did we mention, a library card is free?
At the 6th Cavalry Museum, you can explore local history from the days Fort Oglethorpe was a military post, view special traveling exhibits, and learn about the museum’s many programs and speakers.