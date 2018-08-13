Catoosa County commissioners recently approved a van purchase for the Learning Center and opted to designate an older van as surplus.
On July 17, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty informed the board that the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy and the Learning Center is looking to purchase a new van.
“The Learning Center purchased a bus for use, and they use the bus in connection with the services they provide the citizens of the county,” Patty said. “They provided 100 percent of the money to purchase that bus.”
Patty explained that the old bus has been having issues and that it’s time for an upgrade.
“Well, that bus has worn out and now they want to purchase a 2018 Startcraft All-Star 18-passenger bus,” Patty said. “This bus is going to cost $56,270. All of that money will be paid by the Learning Center through contributions that have been made through the efforts of the Learning Center. The county is not going to be out any money.”
Patty explained that although the Learning Center is purchasing the bus, the county would still need to take responsibility for it as a county vehicle.
“As we did with the previous bus, we will take title of the bus in the name of Catoosa County,” Patty said. “We will provide maintenance for the bus, and we will insure the bus under our automobile policy that’s in place.”
With the purchase of the bus comes a reimbursement process between the county and the Learning Center.
“We are asking the board to go ahead and issue the purchase order, and then when the bus arrives, we will be reimbursed by the Learning Center,” Patty said. “We’re also asking the board to declare the old bus surplus and authorize it to be sold.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase on behalf of the Learning Center.
Patty added that the purchase price of the old bus will be deducted from the price the Learning Center has to pay back the county for the purchase of the new bus.