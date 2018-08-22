Every three to five years, ISO (Insurance Services Offices) audits fire departments around the country and gives them a score that helps determine insurance rates for homeowners.
The Catoosa County Fire Department recently underwent an audit and had its rating upgraded from a 5 to a 3/3X. The new score becomes effective beginning November.
ISO ratings run from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best score. A “split rating” – one that has two numbers – indicates structures that are within 1000 feet of a fire hydrant (in this case, a rating of 3) and structures that are farther from a hydrant (3X).
“ISO checks everything from fire reports to hydrant pressure, response times, the number of crew members per truck, training facilities and volunteer participation,” says Brandi Trusley, who works in administration with the fire department.
“Our ISO rating reduction,” says Catoosa Fire Chief Randy Camp, “was a team effort from staff, firefighters and Catoosa Utility District Authority. Randy Thomison of CUDA has done an outstanding job maintaining and replacing needed water mains to help increase water flows throughout our area. There is a tremendous amount of work that has to be established in documentation and testing that resulted in savings for Catoosa County citizens.”
Not only can a city’s ISO rating impact homeowners’ insurance rates, it can affect the business an area can attract. “Most communities want growth,” says Larry Curl, who teaches ISO classes and is chairman of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Volunteer and Combination Of-ficers Section. “Business people are looking at that rating. They may not want to risk their $5 million building in a community that has a 9 or 10 rating. They’ll look elsewhere.”
Curl says a low ISO rating can be a wake-up call for officials and motivate them to commit more resources to the fire department.
But Catoosa County’s score was a good one, and Camp hopes to see it improve even more with the addition of five new pumper trucks that can carry water to fires where hydrants are farther than 1,000 feet from structures. The first new truck arrived Aug. 14, and the rest are expected within the next few weeks.
Camp says the fire department will ask ISO to re-evaluate once the trucks are in full operation.
When the current new ISO rating of 3/3X becomes effective in November, homeowners can call their insurance companies to let them know about it and ask if they qualify for better insurance rates.