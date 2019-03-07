On March 5, over 200 students from the four high schools in Catoosa County gathered at The Colonnade in Ringgold for the sixth annual Rising Professionals Academy sponsored by the county Chamber of Commerce.
Students from Ringgold, Heritage and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe high schools and Performance Learning Center participated in programs titled “It’s Not My Fault -- But It’s My Problem,” “Team-building and Work Relationships,” Managing Your Income and Credit,” “To Hire or Not to Hire,” “Dressing for Success,” and “Meal Etiquette.”
Professionals from a long list of local businesses and government taught the workshops and interacted with students to help them learn about and set out on a path to success.
Rising Professionals was co-sponsored by Shaw Industries, MedSTAT, Food City of Fort Oglethorpe, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and Private Clinic North. The Print Shop provided discounted printing for the occasion.
In a talk kicking off the event, Jonathan Connell, owner of MedSTAT, a medical supplies company in Fort Oglethorpe, urged students to look around at their friends and make sure they were spending time with people who live with the future in mind.
Connell told his audience that the business people who were attending the event were “people who would love nothing more than to invest themselves in your life.”
“All of us need people to come beside us,” Connell said, “to rub shoulders with us, to raise us to a higher calling that we can’t even conceive ourselves. Find people you admire and rub shoulders with them.”
In addition to sessions on managing finances, taking personal responsibility, making a good first impression, team-building and work relationships, students were given the opportunity to ask questions of a panel of business leaders.
The event ended with a meal. Businesses and government sponsored 31 tables and provided a professional to sit at each table with students and offer them advice. At the close of the meal, each sponsor chose a student at his or her table who made an especially good impression and presented them with a $25 gift card.
Catoosa Chamber of Commerce President Amy Jackson says, “The Rising Professionals seminar is a favorite annual event of many Catoosa County business owners and managers who look forward to the opportunity to spend time with Catoosa County Public Schools Work-based Learning students. It’s a great day for Chamber member businesses to positively influence our future Catoosa County workforce.”
Tables at the Rising Professionals lunch were sponsored by BJB Electric, Catoosa County Government, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company, City of Fort Oglethorpe, Community National Bank, Elder’s Ace Hardware, Family Crisis Center of WDCC, Inc., First Volunteer Bank, Flegal Insurance, FNB Bank, Gary Thacker Insurance, Georgia Northwester Technical College, Hearth Hospice, Lake Winnepesaukah, North Georgia Healthcare Center, Primary Health Care Center, Prime Imaging, Propex Operating Company, Publix, Ringgold Telephone Company, Roadtec, Scenic Suds Express Car Wash, and Stewardship for Life. Breakfast sponsors were Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola. Fort Oglethorpe Food City provided flowers, and the students of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School art teacher Wendy Morgan made vases as centerpieces for the tables. The Print Shop provided discounted printing for the occasion.