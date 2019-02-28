This month, Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity will break ground for a very special home for Katie Smith and her children, Maddie and Levi. Levi was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was just two years old and the family’s life turned upside down.
At the top of Smith’s list of important things in life is the well-being and happiness of her children, but for years she has had to deal with financial struggles and the emotional challenges that both she and her children juggle as they travel the road of terminal illness together.
When Levi was chosen for a clinical drug trial in Atlanta, Smith made the trip weekly for nearly 100 weeks. She has worked up to three jobs at a time and gone to school at night to better equip herself to support her children and find help for her son.
A friend suggested to Smith that she apply for a Habitat for Humanity home and she was accepted for the next house to be built. “Finding out my children were going to have a home to grow up in was like finally exhaling after five years of holding my breath,” says Smith.
What Smith longed for was a handicap accessible home for her son with a room her daughter could call her own. And that’s what she’ll have. The home, says Catoosa Habitat executive director Penny Mahon, will feature one-level construction, wide doorways, a large bathroom with a handicap walk-in shower and wheelchair-friendly vanity, lowered cabinets, and handicap ramps and sidewalks with access to the yard. Doorknobs, rails and other features will also be handicap-friendly. Mahon says she would love to find someone to donate wheelchair-friendly furniture for eight-year-old Levi’s room, including a good desk that would accommodate a wheelchair “because Levi is very smart.” (While it’s not on a wish list, it would be nice if someone wanted to help furnish Maddie’s room in a special way, too.)
“We have to face the reality,” says Smith, “that the outside world will be a place Levi will need increasing help to navigate. I would like home to be a place where he has independence and control.”
Smith says she and Mahon have been pouring over ideas for the house on Pinterest. “We plan to break ground as soon as we get a break in the weather,” says Mahon. “From there, it will probably take about eight months to get the house finished.”
Funds to pay for the house are coming from many sources. Mahon wrote an article about Smith’s situation and Catoosa Habitat’s desire to build her a house and submitted it to Habitat World magazine. The article won Catoosa Habitat a $10,000 grant to help with the Smith’s house.
The Johnson Family Foundation, associated with Hardee’s Restaurants, has donated $30,000. A lady whose brother died of DMD heard about the house and donated $2000. And Levi’s sister Maddie has been creating pieces of art and selling them for 50 cents each to help raise money.
On March 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Colonnade in Ringgold, Catoosa Habitat will be holding a fundraiser called “Blue Jeans, Bluegrass Americana and Blueprints” to raise the remainder of the money needed to build the Smith’s a new home. The fundraising goal is $30,000. The event will feature dinner from Thatcher’s BBQ of Ringgold, entertainment by Randall Franks and Ryan Stinson, a silent auction, and an awards ceremony for Habitat volunteers. Greater Chattanooga Realtors Northwest Georgia Council is sponsoring the venue and Ringgold Telephone Company is sponsoring the entertainment for the event. Local businesses are donating items, ranging from restaurant and experience gift certificates to jewelry, home décor items and car detailing, for a silent auction.
Tickets for the event are $65 per person or $500 per table. All proceeds go toward the Smith family’s new home. Mahon says the event is family-friendly and alcohol-free, and dress is casual. The Colonnade is located at 264 Catoosa Circle. For more information or to register for the event, call Catoosa Habitat at 706-861-5858 or visit their web site at CatoosaHabitat.org.