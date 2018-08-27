A year ago, Catoosa County commissioners approved the purchase of five new pumper trucks, as well as some lighter trucks, by the fire department. The first pumper truck arrived on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Chief Randy Camp wasted no time taking it out for a test run — around sharp curves, up hills, down hills. He was impressed.
The remaining pumpers will be delivered over the next few weeks. The trucks were purchased with SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds that had been designated for the fire department.
“The pumper trucks ran $1.6 million for all five,” says Brandi Trusley, who works in administration at the Catoosa Fire Department. “That price reflects a discount because so many were purchased at once.”
The pumpers each hold 2,000 gallons of water and 40 gallons of foam.
“We will have incredible flexibility with these pumpers,” says Deputy Fire Chief Jim White. “They will be game-changers in areas that may not have hydrants in close proximity.”
The first truck will call Station 1 home. Station 1, says Trusley, is in the best position to respond to fires on I-75.
“The truck at that location will be a critical component to responding to vehicle fires, tractor trailer fires, etc., since there are no hydrants on the interstate.”
The rest of the trucks, when they arrive, will be housed at Stations 2, 3, 6 and 7.
The enhanced ability to manage fires where hydrants are far from homes and buildings, says Chief Camp, should improve the county’s ISO rating — a rating that helps determine insurance costs for homes and other structures. The county’s rate improved recently, going from a 5 to a 3/3X (beginning in November), but Camp says the pumper trucks should help improve it even more.
The trucks are being purchased from a company with a fascinating history. Rosenbauer South Dakota started in the 1970s as a small welding and vehicle repair shop in Lyons, S.D., and was appropriately called Lyons Garage.
One of the owners of the garage, Harold Boer, who was also chief of the town’s volunteer fire department, was asked to modify an old army surplus truck and make it into a fire truck. Soon other communities were asking Boer to do the same for them.
In 1982, Lyons Garage became Central States Fire Apparatus and within five years, they were producing 50 fire trucks a year. They later partnered with General Safety Fire Equipment in Minnesota and in 1998 the two companies joined an Austria-based producer of fire equipment called Rosenbauer International and became Rosenbauer America with their plants in South Dakota and Minnesota.
Rosenbauer South Dakota grew from a little garage to a plant that covers 21 acres with 10 buildings that house 177,500 square feet of space and produce 700 fire fighting vehicles a year. That’s the history that led to Catoosa County’s new pumper truck. And how did it get to Georgia? The company that made it drove it here — 1,076 miles.