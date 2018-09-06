On Aug. 18, Steve Quinn, Catoosa County Fire Department’s assistant chief of operations and safety, was awarded his certification from the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. The certificate was presented to Quinn and 92 other fire chiefs at the 2018 Georgia Fire Service Conference in Dalton.
“It is an honor to be recognized by GAFC as a certified Georgia Chief Fire Officer,” says Quinn, who started his career as a firefighter in 1999. “I have always believed in continuing education and that one should never stop learning. I never thought that at my age and at this point in my career I would be a college student. However, a formal education is now necessary to advance in fire service.”
Quinn graduated last December from West Georgia Technical College with an associate’s degree in fire science and is currently attending Columbia Southern University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fire administration.
“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for both myself and the Catoosa County Fire Department,” says Quinn.