Catoosa County commissioners have approved acceptance of a grant that will allow the fire department to continue its efforts to education the public on CPR.
During the Board of Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 6, Fire Chief Randy Camp explained that his department was recently awarded a $500 grant for the second year in a row.
“We are recipients of the Tennessee American Water Grant, and we’re asking you to amend the budget for $500 so we can take the grant and purchase what we purchased last year,” Camp said.
With last year’s grant funds, the department was able to purchase CPR masks that were given to residents who participated in one of the free CRP classes that were offered.
“This is a device for teaching the community CPR,” Camp said. “It eliminates the body fluids from the caregiver or the person conducting CPR to the patient itself. The cost for 200 of them is right around $500.”
Camp says the classes and last year’s inclusion of the masks went a long way in helping to educate the public.
“Last year, we conducted several CPR classes and certified 283 citizens to do CPR and we gave out over 200 of these (masks),” Camp said. “This is something they can keep in their vehicle, keep it at work, or keep it some place readily accessible. It’s something you can keep with you all the time. Hopefully you won’t ever have to use it, but if you do, it’s nice to have it there.”
Camp says the mask offers a little incentive for those who might have some trepidation about helping out a stranger.
“Over the years, one thing people are reluctant to do is CPR or mouth-to-mouth on someone they don’t know,” Camp said. “This is a nice little tool to help solve from catching something.”
Commissioner’s unanimously approved amending the fire department’s budget to include the grant.
The next scheduled free CPR class will take place Dec. 11 at Fire Station 1 on Evitt Street behind the Ringgold Depot.
The department can also schedule fire extinguisher or CPR classes for neighborhoods, churches, offices, and other organizations per request. Interested parties can contact Lieutenant Zac Steele at 706-935-2001 for inquiries.