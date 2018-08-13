Catoosa County’s Fire Department is adjusting how much accidental sickness insurance coverage is being taken out for its full-time employees versus that of volunteers.
Fire Chief Randy Camp told the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 17, that new worker’s compensation and disability details have impacted how much accidental insurance he wants to take out on full-time employees.
“We have an accidental sickness policy that’s up for renewal Aug. 1,” Camp said. “For several years, Catoosa County has provided accidental sickness policy insurance for volunteer firefighters and career ones. The policy was originally taken out when most of the firefighters were volunteers. Now, it’s kind of reversed; we have more career (firefighters) than volunteers.”
Camp says the plan is to renew the coverage volunteers are receiving and cut the accidental coverage for full-timers.
“What we’re asking is to keep coverage for the volunteer firefighters, at a cost of $3,099, and drop the coverage for career firefighters at $17,900,” Camp explained.
Though it might seem a bit odd to offer more for volunteers than everyday firefighters, Camp explained the logic behind it.
“Originally, one reason we kept this policy, is because worker’s comp and our disability policy only covered the firefighters on a 40-hour work week and they work a 54-hour work week,” Camp said. “They have that built-in overtime where the supplemental helped them.”
Camp says he and Human Resources Director Ann Cain recently orchestrated getting the coverage bumped up to cover all the extra hours full-timers are putting in.
“In working with Ann Cain, we’ve worked with worker’s comp and disability to bring the pay up to a 54-hour work week, Camp said. “We have got it up to the 54-hour work week so that they pay based on that instead of the 40. This supplemental was paying for that difference, so that’s why I’m asking today to just renew the policy for the volunteers.”
Essentially, now that the regulars are being insured for their full weeks, there’s not much need for the extra accidental coverage.
Chairman Steven Henry clarified that all firefighters are going to be able to get all the coverage they need if an unfortunate situation presents itself.
“Basically, the full-time firefighters are getting their benefit through a different source, so we’re dropping this but still covering the volunteers,” Henry said.
“That’s correct,” Camp said. “The reason we cover the volunteers is because this is supplemental for their jobs.”
The board unanimously approved the renewal for volunteers, and the drop of coverage for career firefighters.
Camp used the scenario of a banker volunteering for the Fire Department, stating they need the extra coverage because they aren’t getting paid as volunteers.
“This way, if they get hurt as a volunteer firefighter, it gives them a supplemental on their salary if they get hurt working for us,” Camp said. “I think its’ imperative that we keep it (coverage) on the volunteer end.”