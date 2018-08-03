Four Catoosa County departments have banded together to take part in a radio replacement plan that’ll replenish each one’s communication devices over the next few years.
During the July 17 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County EMA and 911 Director Dennis Thayer presented the plan to commissioners, speaking for all four departments.
“I’m here tonight not only on behalf of 911, Emergency Management, but also on behalf of the sheriff’s office and fire department,” Thayer said. “We all utilize Motorola, which is one of the largest producers of safety radio systems in the country. We’re all part of the Tennessee Valley Radio Authority and that’s a system that at some point, way back when, they decided to go with and have been using for a long time.”
Thayer explained that the mobile and portable radios each department uses are becoming obsolete as far as manufacturing goes, stating that it’s difficult to replace them when they go out because the parts are becoming more difficult to come by.
“Our mobile radios in the vehicles, and our portable radios which are used by all four agencies, are approaching their end of life,” Thayer explained. “Some of the radios will be no longer serviceable after December of this year and some won’t be after December of next year. I had a meeting today with the radio folks, and they’re already finding extreme difficulty in finding some of the parts for some of the portables at this time.”
The proposed program would replenish some of the radios up front, and then stagger the replacement of others in the coming years.
“What we're asking for is the beginning of a replacement program. Each department has got a little bit different replacement program in place, but this is the first year of what’s going to be a multi-year replacement program,” Thayer said. “On behalf of EMA and 911, this will be funds coming from our operational budget. For the sheriff’s office and the fire department, it’ll be funds coming from the 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).”
Thayer said that the four departments working together for a bulk purchase will save a little bit of money.
“We tried to do a mass purchase at one time so we could get the best price that we could,” he said. “The pricing we have is state contract pricing and it’s coming strictly from Motorola. So, what I’m asking for this evening on behalf of the four departments is approval of the quote that has been presented.”
The board unanimously approved the proposal at a cost of $168,989.40 for the four departments.
When Commissioner Jeff Long asked how far this first installment would get all the departments in the overall replacement, Thayer explained that it would help out each department to varying degrees.
“For 911, it’ll get us almost 100 percent,” Thayer said. “For EMA I have at least another year or two years to finish that. I can’t speak for the other departments, but I know that for the sheriff’s department, it also goes a long way with helping them with the new staff that they’ve hired.”
Chief Randy Camp said the start of the program would replace roughly 20 percent of the radios his fire department currently has in service.
“Realistically, I think it will take us probably three to four years to make a complete change out,” Thayer said.