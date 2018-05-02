Catoosa County has approved the purchase of 10 new vehicles for its Sheriff's Department from a Ringgold dealership.
During the April 17 Board of Commissioner's meeting, the county unanimously approved committing more than $300,000 in SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds to the vehicles themselves and for the needed equipment to outfit them to police standards.
"After careful consideration, the sheriff requests to purchase 10 Dodge Chargers from Mountain View Chrysler Dodge of Ringgold at $22,251 each for a total of $222,510," Sheriff Gary Sisk said. "The associated equipment needed for sheriff's office vehicles is priced at $78,545.56 for a grant total SPLOST expenditure of $301,055.56."
Chairman Steven Henry said he's glad the county was able to strike a deal with a local dealer in Ringgold.
"They (Mountain View) came and saw us and with the new dealership, they're going to start doing some of the outfitting there, so actually all the equipment and everything is being purchased through Mountain View," Sisk said.
Sisk added that some of the equipment involved includes consoles, lights, screens, computers and camera systems for the vehicles, but not radios.