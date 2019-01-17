Catoosa County officials approved an outside-the-box purchase Tuesday night, Jan. 15, when they agreed to buy a large residential home off Alabama Highway and convert it into a new fire station.
County Attorney Chad Young and Fire Chief Randy Camp both spoke on the matter during the first Board of Commissioner’s meeting of the new year, explaining both the need and the cost benefit of using an existing structure.
“The proposed agreement is to purchase an 11-acre tract of land and the home and improvements located on that land at 178 E. Nickajack Road,” Young said. “That property adjoins current property owned by the county that is used as a part-time fire station and for recreational purposes. The purchase price in the contract is $480,000 with a closing date on or before Feb. 28, 2019.”
Currently, Fire Station 2 exists in that area, but doesn’t really meet the standards needed to provide proper services to that area.
“The Station 2 that we currently have — there’s not really adequate facilities to house people 24 hours a day,” Camp said. “There are no shower facilities and one bathroom, so we don’t have separate male/female bathrooms or sleeping quarters.”
Camp added that the current building is landlocked, which offers little to no room for renovations or expansion.
“The property lines are right on the building, so there are no field lines at that location,” Camp said. “Any time we really start using water; toilets and stuff like that, it starts to back up. There’s also no way to tear it down and start over because you just don’t have the space.”
One of the biggest reasons behind Camp and county staff pursuing the residential property is because of its proximity to the existing station.
Camp explained that the station provides services to residents of the Woodstation community and that moving too far from the current location would impact services and subsequent insurance costs for residents.
“We cannot move the fire station more than four-tenths of a mile in any direction,” Camp explained. “If we do that, we’ll throw some of our citizens over the five road miles. Catoosa County has four ISO ratings. The citizens over the five road miles would go from a class 3 to a class 10. That class 10 means no fire protection, which means fire insurance rates would be extremely high. That strategic location of the Nickajack fire station … it’s imperative that it stays in that vicinity.”
The house as a station
As far as turning the 4,800-square-foot residence into a fire station, Camp explained that a lot of stations are already like second homes anyway.
“In the fire stations, we do everything that you do in your house — we live there, we cook there, we eat there, we use the restroom, we take a shower, and we do sleep at night,” Camp said. “I’ve always jokingly said in my 42 years as a firefighter that my fire station is a house with a garage attached to it with a fire truck in my front room.”
In addition to the $480,000 purchase of the house and property, Camp explained that approximately another $400,000 would have to be spent to build a garage for the fire trucks.
Camp said that if the county were to just build a brand new fire station exactly like Station 3 in Graysville it would cost an estimated $1.3 million.
“We would build a two-bay station to be constructed next to the home,” Camp said. “We’re looking at $880,000. Now, $880,000 for a fire station to me is a good deal, especially when compared to what we were proposing with the $1.3 million (for building brand new station).
Camp says he’s already put out notice to hire new firefighters that would man that station.
“Hopefully we’ll have them in the door and get them started by April, and then have them in that area in June or July,” Camp said.
Camp says the need for more firefighters in that area high due to four volunteers manning that station. The fact that those volunteers work their regular jobs during the day has resulted in an average response time of 15 minutes in the Woodstation community.
Another plus of the purchase is that the 11 acres of land would create more training space for the department as a whole.
“There are a lot of possibilities for this property,” Camp said.
The board unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase. However, Young said the sale would be contingent on appraisal of the home and property.
“An appraisal will be ordered,” Young said. “We didn’t want to incur the expense unless it is approved, but if for some reason the appraisal is less than the purchase price, the county is under no obligation to purchase the property.”
Details of the house and property can be viewed on Zillow (https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/50507569_zpid/34.81361,-85.131447,34.793982,-85.160758_rect/14_zm/1_fr).