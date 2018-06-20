Catoosa County officials have adjusted the Unified Development Code (UDC) with an ordinance that will make the naming and addressing of streets more efficient.
During the June 5 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the board unanimously approved County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Dennis Thayer’s request to adopt an old ordinance to be include in the county’s UDC.
“The road naming and addressing ordinance of 1994 made the 911 director as address administrator for the county, making all the road naming and addressing a responsibility of the 911 department,” Thayer explained.
Thayer says that when the UDC was adopted, the original ordinance was repealed, but that some of the language made it into the current UDC.
“It’s not as complete as it should be,” Thayer said. “What were asking for is for the original ordinance that was adopted in 1994, with one small change, to be readopted and amended into the current UDC today. That one small change would allow for when a plat is presented for approval to the county, that prior to it going to zoning for approval, it comes to the 911 department and that that entire plat is verified for road names number one, and secondly for addressing of the entire plat at one time.”
Currently, when a plat is processed for approval through planning and zoning, individual construction companies pepper the 911 Department with address requests.
“So, if you’ve got a subdivision for example that’s got a hundred homes in it, we have a hundred builders coming to 911 to try to get an address for each one at a time,” Thayer explained. “What we’d like to do to save time and effort on everybody’s part, we’d like for this to reflect in the ordinance change would be that those plats are submitted ahead of time prior to going to zoning, and then we’ll address the entire plat at one time.”
County Zoning Director James Davis backed up Thayer’s request with the board.
“As far as the zoning staff and the Planning and Zoning building staff goes, we’re behind this one-hundred percent,” Davis said. “It’ll definitely speed the process up and help the flow as far as getting permits issued and help with the building process.”