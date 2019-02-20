Catoosa County officials have given the tax commissioner’s office permission to write off certain delinquent accounts related to personal property bills.
During the Feb. 5 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty explained Tax Commissioner Gary Autry’s request to get some of those accounts situated.
“What we have before the board is authorization to allow the tax commissioner to write off certain delinquent accounts on the personal property tax bills,” Patty said. “This resolution would only apply to personal property, and it would apply in a situation where someone opens a business, either a corporate account or an individual account, a tax bill is generated, and then before that tax bill is paid, that business goes busted, the assets get repossessed by creditors, or the owner is not in the county and we can’t collect the money from the owner.”
Patty explained that the delinquent accounts in question still reflect on the county’s tax digest even though there’s no resolution in sight.
“In situations like this in the past that delinquency has just carried over from tax year to tax year to tax year, it’s never collected and it’s never going to be collected,” Patty said. “It sort of inflates the digest by saying that we’ve got this money out there on our digest that we know we’re never going to get.”
Per the resolution, Patty explained that the tax commissioner’s office will have to deem the accounts as non-collectible moving forward.
“It does require the tax commissioner to certify that it’s not collectible,” Patty said. “He can’t collect it against the owner and he can’t collect it against the property. The resolution would require the tax commissioner to investigate and require him to certify that he’s determined that there’s no property here that we can levy on, and also that the owner is not available to have a tax fee levied against them.”
The request was signed off on by the tax assessor’s office prior to the meeting, and the Board of Commissioner’s unanimously approved the resolution.
Colonnade licensing
In addition to the tax write-off, the board also approved a new contract for background music used at the Catoosa County Colonnade.
Colonnade Director Lora Ogden presented the contract renewal to the board and explained what the license entails.
“This is the ASCAP license renewal; this is an annual fee,” Ogden explained. “The amount for this year has gone up just a little bit to $712, and that is based on the census data for Catoosa County. This licensing fee pays for the background music that we play for public events, special events, the background music in the hallway; it pays for background music when you put somebody on hold on the phone.”