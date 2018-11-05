With Tuesday’s general election fast approaching, officials say voter turnout — during three weeks of early voting — eclipsed the 35-percent mark.
Early voting, which ran from Oct. 15 through Nov. 2, gave residents the chance to vote at the Ringgold and Westside precincts in lieu of going to their designated one on Election Day.
Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore says early voting was steady throughout, but that it jump Friday, Nov. 2, the last day for early voting.
“It was crazy,” Moore said.
An 8.6-percent turnout at the close of week one jumped 10 percent to 18.6 at the end of the second week, and the final tally for the three weeks of early voting stands at 35.2 percent.
Moore says 13,717 people (34.1 percent) voted early in person and that she’s already received 460 absentee ballots, which brings the total to 14,177 (35.2 percent) of the county’s 40,225 active voters.
“It’s ongoing,” Moore said. “We’ve already received those 460 ballots back and we’ll get more in today (Monday, Nov. 5) and tomorrow”.
Moore said it’s difficult to predict how Tuesday’s turnout will be given how many ballots have already been cast.
“We don’t know how Tuesday will be because it was so busy during early voting,” Moore said. “Or, if because the President came out, it might be packed. We just have no idea.”
Several local residents travelled to Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sunday to take part in President Donald Trump’s rally at the UTC-McKenzie Arena.
I guess we’ll find out tomorrow,” Moore said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at which time residents must vote at their designated precinct.
There are no local contested races to be decided by Catoosa voters on the ballot, but they still have plenty to consider this election season as they vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and other offices.
What to bring to the polls
Voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.
“A lot of people think they need to bring their precinct card to vote, they don’t…they just need their government issued ID,” Moore said.