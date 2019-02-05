Catoosa County officials signed off on new technology contract that’ll see an off-site company handle the county’s server and software needs.
The board unanimously approved the agreement on Jan. 15 after Chief Financial Officer Carl Henson explained how the deal will help the county’s server and software needs run more efficiently.
“Catoosa County has always hosted their own server on site, but since we no longer have an in-house IT person, we’ve had to contract that with another vendor,” Henson explained.
Henson said that for the last 18 years, Catoosa County has contracted with Tyler Technology to provide its accounting software, which has included updates for the annual licenses, maintenance and support.
Now, Henson has explored a bigger agreement of services that will expand what Tyler does for the county’s tech needs.
“We looked at the quote from Tyler to provide the total service; the updated licensed maintenance and support, as well as hosting the server, which provides for off site backup,” Henson said. “Also, it’ll take out the server business, so we’ll basically no longer be maintaining this server.”
Henson says there several benefits to the option including compatible cost as it relates to the expense of overseeing the server in house.
“The cost was almost equal to providing it in house,” Henson said. “There’s also off-site backup, which we all know is more secure. We’ll get more responsive support because it’s in house with Tyler. There will be no more server replacements and faster upgrades to our software.”
Henson and county staff recommended a three-year contract at an annual rate of $34,349 with and up front cost of $6,500.
“That’s to migrate the system and also set it up on their server,” Henson said. “The total contract amount will be $109,547 for the three-year contract.”
Commissioners ultimately approved the agreement unanimously, but not before chairman Steven Henry clarified the added responsibilities.
“So this is the same, we’ve used them for 18 years; we’re just letting them handle our hosting now,” Henry asked.
“Yes, and it’s provided for in our current budget,” Henson replied.
In addition to taking server upkeep off the plate of county staff, Henson opined that having the server maintained off site is ideal if certain issues arise.
“It’s much more secure off site, and here again, they will maintain all the backups,” Henson said. “Also, in case of a disaster, they will provide us support for recovery.”