The Catoosa County Spelling Bee was held on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Creek Elementary School. Twenty-five contestants, representing 11 schools, participated. The three students who won will represent Catoosa County in the Regional Spelling Bee on March 9 at 1 p.m., at the UTC University Center. Superintendent Denia Reese said, “I am so proud of all the students who participate in their school’s spelling bee. They must dedicate a lot of time to studying to learn to spell very challenging words. Winning our county spelling bee is a great accomplishment, and I know these students will do a great job in the regional spelling bee.” From left: first runner-up, Ellery Johnson, Heritage Middle; champion, Will Odom, Woodstation Elementary; and second runner-up, John Courtney, Battlefield Elementary.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- GDOT audit says city bus service with Rome City Schools must end
- Legal fight looms over 'Love Library'
- LaFayette addressing growing homeless problem
- GBI: 26 arrested, 5 still being sought in Polk County meth investigation
- Traffic stop leads to pair of felony drug arrests
- City setting up to adopt ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses
- Jail report for Saturday morning February 16
- Angel's Dream taking flight
- Scott Logistics sold to Canadian freight broker
- Smoking bans, the RTD and six degrees of the Rome Tennis Center