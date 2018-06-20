The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies are doing their part to educate the public about the new Hands Fee Law that will take effect July 1.
House Bill 673, better known as the “Georgia Hands Free Law,” was passed this year by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal.
The law essentially makes it illegal for drivers to have their cellular devices in their hands or support them with any part of their bodies.
With any new law, there are certain details that the public needs to be aware of, which prompted Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk and his agency to work on educating local drivers before the law takes effect.
Local businesses and government buildings currently have pamphlets available that break down what that law includes.
“We did want to educate the public, but we can’t take credit for pamphlets,” Sisk said. ”The Georgia Chiefs Association sent out the information to all the heads of agencies and gave us permission to put our logo on it and send it out. When local law enforcement is trying to tell you something, it usually draws more attention to it. Always better for putting it in writing, try to share it as much as we can.”
Certain stipulations for different situations
Motor vehicle operations
- A driver may not hold/support a wireless telecommunications device or stand-alone computer with any part of their boy. Exceptions include an earpiece, headphone, or smart watch.
- Drivers may not write, send, or read any text-based communication. Exceptions include voice-based communication automatically converted to written message.
- Navigation/GPS may only be accessed by the driver while the vehicle is lawfully parked. The screen may be viewed while the vehicle is in motion, but may not be held or supported by and part of the driver’s body.
- Drivers may not watch a video. Exception includes navigation devices.
- Drivers may not record a video. Exception includes continuous recording/broadcasting from a dash cam.
School bus operations
- A school bus driver may not use a wireless telecommunications device or two-way radio while loading or unloading passengers.
-A school bus driver may not use a wireless telecommunications device while the bus is in motion, unless it is used in a manner similar to a two-way radio to allow communication with school or public safety officials.
Commercial motor vehicles
-Drivers may not use more than a single button to initiate a voice conversation.
-Drivers may not reach for a wireless telecommunications device in such a manner that they are: (a) No longer in a seated driving position. (b) Or properly restrained by a seatbelt.
Exceptions
- Reporting a traffic accident, medical emergency, fire, crime, or hazardous road condition.
- Employee/contractor of utility service provider acting within the scope of their employment while responding to a utility emergency.
- By a first responder (police, fire, EMS) during performance of their official duties.
- When in a lawfully parked vehicle.
Start now
Sisk thinks it would behoove local drivers to go ahead and start getting into the swing of the new law by trying to adhere accordingly, but says he understands it might be a tough transition for some people.
“We're not stopping folks for that violation right now. We don't have the authority yet really. But we are giving out the pamphlet during any and all traffic stops,” Sisk explained.
Sisk also says his officers will be a little lenient for the first couple of weeks.
“I’m asking my men and women to consider for the 15-30 days, handing out pamphlets instead of tickets,” Sisk said. “Statistics have shown that the reasons for accidents have continued to increase because of distracted driving. … First it was no texting. But now you're going to just have to lay the phone down.”
Penalties
Sisk says first-time offenders of the law could face a $50 fine, but no points against their licenses. After that, the fine totals and penalties increase.
“Multiple offenses could include increased fines and points,” Sisk said. “The law exists now, so people are going to have to adhere to it. We had pushback when seatbelts were first mandated, but it’s proven that seatbelts save lives.”
Sisk says he understands that technology is at the public’s fingertips and that it’s tempting to make a quick call or shoot a text, but that safety cannot be jeopardized.
“It isn't a frivolous law. Everyone needs to adhere to it to make the roads as safe as possible,” Sisk said. “Take a few minutes to pay attention to the roads. People can still use Bluetooth and things, but those texts and regular calls can wait a little bit.”