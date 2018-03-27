Friday, March 9
Jeffrey Brian Adkins, 37, was arrested for probation violation.
Cara Diona Broom, 29, was arrested for probation violation.
Gary Lynn Goins, 44, was arrested for probation violation.
Hunter Edward Green, 23, was arrested for probation violation.
Bryan Dewayne Rickett, Jr., 32, was arrested for burglary second degree, hold for Murray County Sheriff Office.
Tiffany Hope Carrington, 27, was arrested for bench warrant.
Virgil Lee Gray, 33, was arrested for bench warrant.
Billy John Howard, 39, was arrested for crossing State/County guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, possession of Methamphetamine, hold for Dalton Police Department, hold for Whitfield County Sheriff Office.
Austin Berry Layne, 23, was arrested for theft by taking-felony.
Whitney Gabrielle Patterson, 30, was arrested for bench warrant.
Robin Rene Rector, 25, was arrested for bench warrant.
Jennifer Marie Sanborn, 29, was arrested for forgery first degree.
Jeffery Monroe Smith, 33, was arrested for bench warrant.
Saturday, March 10
Ronald Ladale Baldwin, 38, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Methamphetamine, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Tara Ann Underwood, 36, was arrested for probation violation.
Matthew Steven Wright, 39, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Dade County Sheriff Office.
Charles Heath Landen, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, weaving.
Michael Chase Lowery, 25, was arrested for aggravated assault under the family violence act, battery under the family violence act-three counts, criminal trespass under the family violence act.
Brandon Charles Scheeler, 25, was arrested for burglary second degree felony, forgery first degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Sunday, March 11
Alfred Riley Chastain, 34, was arrested for entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony-two counts.
Amanda Lynn Giles, 26, was arrested for acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of Methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
Kristy Cummings Hullander, 44, was arrested for possession of drug related objects glass pipe.
Richard Allen Brown, Jr., 38, was arrested for probation violation.
Dennis Clay Castleberry, 33, was arrested for bench warrant.
Latiala Chantel Murphy, 21, was arrested for purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution of sale of Marijuana.
John Gilbert Walston, 42, was arrested for battery under the family violence act.
Monday, March 12
Jeffery Neiki Mayes, 40, was arrested for probation violation.
Joshua Dewayne Stone, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Jeremy Brandon Wade, 37, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Tuesday, March 13
Iesha Tashema Buchanan, 36, was arrested for probation violation.
Vernon Andrew Jackson, II, 30, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Michael Steven Garrick, 44, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lee Christopher Harbin, 25, was arrested for probation violation.
Benjamin Hogan Higgins, 19, was arrested for burglary first degree felony.
Cierra Nicole Jachmiak, 22, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, weaving.
Teresa Lynn Johnson, 38, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Methamphetamine.
Anthony Vincent Mazzoli, 38, was arrested for failure to appear.
Gregory Allen Meadows, 51, was arrested operation of commercial vehicle without valid license, weaving.
Marcelle Tyreke Scott, 18, was arrested for child molestation misdemeanor victim is fourteen but less than sixteen offender is eighteen or younger.
Wednesday, March 14
Jason Michael Dowdell, 28, was arrested for probation violation.
Danny Lynn Rogers, 49, was arrested for probation violation.
Larry Ladell Walker, 52, was arrested for battery against a person who is 65 years of age or older under the Family Violence Act.
James David Cowan, 30, was arrested for failure to appear loitering or prowling, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Raynal Nicole Farmer, 28, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Sandra Faye McDowell, 41, was arrested for bench warrant.
Brandon Edward Shapiro, 22, was arrested for possession of Marijuana more than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II drugs-Cocaine, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute.
Michael James Taylor, 27, was arrested for possession of Marijuana more than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Cocaine, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless driving, speed limit in construction sites.
Thursday, March 15
Joshua David Cordell, 28, was arrested for bond surrender.
Shannon Labron Glenn, 28, was arrested for hijacking a motor vehicle.
Aled Blaise Henry, 20, was arrested for hijacking a motor vehicle.
Colby Heath Newsom, 32, was arrested for bond surrender
Ronald Earl Stewart, Jr., 24, was arrested for failure to appear.
Terry Wayne Cavin, 40, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, proof of insurance required.
Mykayla Anna Eisner, 24, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, weaving failure to maintain lane.
Jeremy Ryan Garren, 29, was arrested for probation violation.
Devan Lane Huffines, 19, was arrested for purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of Marijuana.
Crystal Nichole Jones, 36, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
George Nathaniel Miles, 40, was arrested for burglary first degree felony.