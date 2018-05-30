Friday, May 18
Candace Nicole Alexander, 29, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs-methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV drug-Valium, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Shawn Michael Heard, 26, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule II drug, parole violation.
Corey Ashton Bailey, 27, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Tia Leigh Fabri, 30, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property
Saturday, May 19
Shauna Leeann Daugherty, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Cedric Lebron Ray, 34, was arrested for probation violation.
Arthur Lorelle Anderson, 72, was arrested for weaving.
Jose De La Sancha Miranda, 24, was arrested for driving without a valid license, speeding.
Tyler Richard Dyer, 18, was arrested for criminal damage to property second degree-two counts, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony-six counts.
Sunday, May 20
James Edward Dixon, 39, was arrested for bench warrant, criminal trespass, theft by taking.
Krista Michelle Dyer, 40, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, hold for Dalton Police Department, hold for Tunnel Hill Police Department.
Brandon Nathaniel Strickland, 19, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, weaving.
David Daevon Hughley, 22, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects.
Torre Santel Spears, 42, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without valid tag.
Monday, May 21
Brendon Michael Britt, 23, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Joe Scott Cardin, 46, was arrested for possession of Schedule I drug-Heroin, theft by receiving stolen property.
Alexandria Christen-Taylor Carter, 26, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Lewis Partin, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Jennifer Nicole Goins, 34, was arrested for criminal trespass, proof of insurance required, suspended canceled or revoked registration, theft by taking.
Misty Dawn Hilburn, 40, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, weaving.
Adonica Love Stephens, 43, was arrested for contempt of court.
Tuesday, May 22
Brandon Joel Atcheson, 26, was arrested for bench warrant, bond surrender.
William Keith Brown, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Scott Lee Carringer, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Mandi Leigh Hutsell, 31, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, probation violation.
Robert Earl Parks, Jr., 37, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Rossville Police Department.
Corey Duane Shavers, 21, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Perry Police Department.
Alexander Wayne Posley, 42, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, speeding, weaving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Wednesday, May 23
David Dean Stoner, 43, was arrested for probation violation.
Michael Seth Armstrong, 25, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, improper class of license, operate vehicle without valid tag.
Syvonia Mercedes Armstrong, 45, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and makes a false report, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-three counts.
Jamie D Chambliss, 50, was arrested for battery under the family violence act, cruelty to children third degree.
Thomas Ethan Guinn, 26, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, stop signs.
George Michael Simpson, 18, was arrested for simple battery.
Douglas Franklin Weir, 54, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Thursday, May 24
Brittany Nicole Crowe, 26, was arrested for loitering or prowling, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Kevin Lamont Dillard, 40, was arrested for probation violation.
Marciell Lamount Evans, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Cathy Lee Frady, 36, was arrested for forgery fourth degree.
Terry Joe Higdon, 50, was arrested for probation violation.
Rickey Dewayne Swanson, 56, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, loitering or prowling.
Kevin Wayne Tidwell, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Armando Sebastian Bartolome, 28, was arrested for affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of window, driving without a valid license, driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving.