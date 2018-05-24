Friday, May 4
Hailey Elizabethkay Grant, 17, was arrested for furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
Windy Louise Jones, 47, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Edwin Rolando Weatherborn, 34, was arrested for cruelty to children-first degree.
Saturday, May 5
Jacob Tyler Chambers, 39, was arrested for failure to appear.
William Clifford Chase, Jr., 58, was arrested for insurance fraud-two counts.
Sheila Darlene Creek, 53, was arrested for probation violation.
Jeffrey Labronze Dunnigan, 25, was arrested for failure to appear.
Catherine Lynn Gass, 46, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Martin Jones, 39, was arrested for probation violation.
Lisa Dean Long, 47, was arrested for failure to appear.
Henry Lee Minton, III, 57, was arrested for probation violation.
Marcus William Moore, 46, was arrested for probation violation.
Ethan Chandler Beaty, 18, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Anthony Maurice Coats, 30, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Makenzie Noel Dodd, 20, was arrested for probation violation.
Justin Andrew Hurst, 27, was arrested for failure to appear.
Dereshia Shantice Hurt, 21, was arrested for speeding, suspended or revoked license.
Avis Lamoore McKee, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, open container in vehicle, proof of insurance required, weaving.
Dillon James Stewart, 17, was arrested for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sunday, May 6
Christopher Wayne Gravitt, 31, was arrested for burglary second degree.
Tamera Marie Mcanally, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Darrel Lebron Crouch, 35, was arrested for simple battery under the family violence act.
Joshua Lake Driver, 24, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, speeding.
Kimberly Derea Ferrel, 45, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Janai Pineda Gomez, 30, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
Rudy Gabriel Guzman-Moreno, 27, was arrested for driving without a valid license, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container in vehicle, proof of insurance required, too fast for conditions, weaving.
Jamey Lee Lawson, 34, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving.
Monday, May 7
Roy Thomas Edwards, 39, was arrested for probation violation.
Severa Selane Moore, 46, was arrested for probation violation.
Jordan Lee Vaughn, 35, was arrested for probation violation, cruelty to children second degree.
Rebecca Marie Akin, 32, was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.
Jeremiah Williams Davis, 19, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs.
Crystal Marie Henley, 34, was arrested for suspended or revoked license.
Riley Victor Lynch, 24, was arrested for driving wile license suspended or revoked.
Melissa Gail Owens, 37, was arrested for obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Jennifer Lynn Stuckey, 40, was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.
Joseph Lawrence Trogdon, 33, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of Methamphetamine.
Tuesday, May 8
Sean Robert Grooms, 38, was arrested for probation violation.
Dyllin Michael Lee Hamilton, 26, was arrested for probation violation.
Thomas Alan Lovelady, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Dustin Clay Pendergrass, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Marcus Duane Rivers, Jr., 23, was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-two counts, hold for Hamilton County Sheriff Office.
Phillip Lamar Rockholt, 50, was arrested for probation violation.
Willie Michael Seeley, 27, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident-two counts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, open container in vehicle, reckless driving, simple assault.
John Leonard Toney, 55, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Simmons Wright, 42, was arrested for bench warrant.
Amber Michelle Gentry, 29, was arrested for criminal trespass under the family violence act, simple battery under the family violence act.
Tisha Lynn Goff, 43, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule II drugs, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, hold for Hamilton County Sheriff Office.
Charles Vincent Hill, 33, was arrested for bench warrant.
James Freeman Holloway, Jr., 36, was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.
Senecca Katz, 21, was arrested for theft by taking.
Joshua Aaron Revels, 28, was arrested for possession of a Schedule I drugs, registration and license requirements-general.
Wednesday, May 9
John Adam Atcheson, 29,was arrested for giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for commission of a crime, trafficking in Methamphetamine, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Chelsea Lynn Brown, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Michael Paul Monroe, 33, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of Marijuana.
Charles Douglas Ridge, 42, was arrested for contempt of Superior Court for fingerprintable charge.
Shanna Leigh-Shontee Szaltzer, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Randall Paul Treat, 30, was arrested for probation violation, parole violation.
Cameron Lee Franks, 26, was arrested for contempt of court.
Christopher Thomas Gillman, 28, was arrested for battery under the family violence act, simple battery.
Jimmy Ray Holcomb, Jr., 42, was arrested for simple battery under the family violence act.
Rachel Katherine Keith, 32, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Vincente Melgoza, 19, was arrested for bench warrant.
Brenda Kaye Parden, 46, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Allen Pendergrass, 44, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, turning movements/signal required to turn/lane change/slow/stop, weaving.
Wayne Clark Randolph, Jr., 39, was arrested for theft by taking.
Amber Alexis Teasley, 24, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of Marijuana.
Thursday, May 10
Kristy Leigh Shadden, 28, was arrested for probation violation.
John Richard Sipe, 38, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, theft by receiving property stolen in another state.
Matthew Frank Sloan, 43, was arrested for probation violation.
Phoenix Stone, 41, was arrested for parole violation.
Molly Elizabeth Thompson, 29, was arrested for burglary second degree.
Donald Burton, 54, was arrested for suspended/revoked/canceled Commercial Drivers license.
Seth Jackson Hopkins, 39, was arrested for criminal trespass under the family violence act.
Daniel Austin Randolph, 19, was arrested for failure to register as sex offender, failure to comply with requirements.
Jessica Marie Robinson, 31, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs-Methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV drugs-Tramadol.
Sky Kinley Rolen, 24, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, proof of insurance required, speeding.
Jeanna Danielle Stubblefield, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Brent Evan Tate, 38, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs-Methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV drugs-Tramadol.
Glen Michael Thomas, 53, was arrested for driving under the influence of multiple substances, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, speeding, weaving.