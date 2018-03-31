Friday, March 16
Joel Anthony Armstrong, 36, was arrested for probation violation.
Kelli Erin Cochran, 40, was arrested for probation violation.
Amber Rena Goff, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Lester Lee Vanzant, 49, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Floyd County Sheriff Office.
Kimberly Brooke Blansit, 20, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, speeding.
Steven James Hacker, 29, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, required position and methods of turning at intersections, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Harold Daniel McClendon, 34, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Duane Edward Orr, 27, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Mason Taylor Payne, 24, was arrested for bench warrant.
Stacy Dewayne Rogers, 42, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brandon Charles Scheeler, 25, was arrested for license to be carried and exhibited on demand, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, notice of change of address or name, proof of insurance required.
Shawn Ryan Summers, 29, was arrested for bench warrant.
Ricky Lee Sweet, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, weaving.
Kristopher James Walbert, 28, was arrested for bench warrant.
David Anthony Wilson, Jr., 26, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Saturday, March 17
Mark Steven Headrick, 42, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II drugs.
Lance Reid Hensley, 32, was arrested for failure to appear, parole violation, probation violation.
William Roger Hickman, 44, was arrested for aggravated stalking, criminal trespass under the family violence act, reckless conduct, simple assault under the family violence act.
Ashley Shannon Knowlton, 41, was arrested for burglary first degree, financial identity fraud.
Bradley Lawrence Farley, 55, was arrested for probation violation.
Amanda Elizabeth Francis, 28, was arrested for failure to appear.
Rebecca Grace Headrick, 40, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Michael Wayne Hullender, 32, was arrested for false report of a crime.
Naushin Hutchinson, 41, was arrested for battery under the family violence act, cruelty to children third degree.
Crystal Finece Smith-Hughley, 33, was arrested for financial transaction card theft-two counts, theft by taking-two counts, hold for Gordon County Sheriff Office.
Randall Dale Walker, 64, was arrested for probation violation.
Chasity Dawn Wright, 34, was arrested for failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Sunday, March 18
Shaun Michael Fontenot, 43, was arrested for bench warrant, bond surrender, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime.
Michael Brian Rich, 35, was arrested for probation violation.
Taylor Jordan Blevins, 28, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Cadarius Lajaun Hayes, 22, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
John Tyler Lee, 25, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving.
Chad Eugene McBryar, 32, was arrested for battery under the family violence act, criminal damage to property second degree, criminal trespass under the family violence act, disorderly conduct.
Pedro Alberto Perez, 31, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Jozsef Soos, 31, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alan Scott Warren, 51, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, operate vehicle without valid tag, weaving.
Timothy Robert Westmoreland, 34, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Monday, March 19
Jonathan Lamar Ezell, 21, was arrested for probation violation.
Addison Scott Liles, 32, was arrested for battery under the family violence act, probation violation, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Anthony Dijuan Visher, 24, was arrested for bench warrant.
Donald Ray Boyd, 40, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tiffany Brook Chandler, 43, was arrested for interference with custody misdemeanor.
Tiffany Cashandra Irvin, 25, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joshua Stephen McMahan, 37, was arrested for probation violation.
Miles Marcel Stafford, 24, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, safe operation of motor carrier false record of duty status, safe operation of motor carrier no medical card.
Tori Lee Welden, 24, was arrested for bond revocation.
Tuesday, March 20
Matthew Ryan Parlett, 28, was arrested for probation violation.
Cheyenne Rose Parker, 21, was arrested for bond surrender, probation violation.
Kristy Michelle Qualls, 39, was arrested for bench warrant, hold for Dade County Sheriff Office.
Wednesday, March 21
Willie Jay Boyd, 39, was arrested for possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III, IV or V drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Timothy Wayne Goolsby, 38, was arrested for probation violation, harassing phone calls.
John Mack Scroggins, 43, was arrested for probation violation.
Colin Justice Sheppard, 21, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation, speeding, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Scottie Ray Talley, Jr., 27, was arrested for battery under the family violence act, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Michael Carl Caputo, 41, was arrested for failure to appear for fingerprintable charge misdemeanor.
Sandy Louise Kilgore, 45, was arrested for probation violation.
Chadwick J. Pickett, 43, was arrested for failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
Zachary Cabe Rogers, 25, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of drugs, hold for Whitfield County Sheriff Office.
William Russell Sanders, 44, was arrested for loitering or prowling.
Mark Allen Shahan, 24, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Thursday, March 22
Patrick William Forsythe, 22, was arrested for probation violation.
Chase Christopher Guthrie, 18, was arrested for terroristic threats and acts.
Robert Allen Sherrill, 59, was arrested for probation violation.
Carl Gregory Smart, 29, was arrested for aggravated assault two counts, driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking fixture, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run/duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper display of tag, passing vehicles proceeding in opposite directions, reckless driving, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, too fast for conditions, weaving.
Eliel Abdu, 22, was arrested for criminal trespass under the family violence act, simple battery under the family violence act.
Adam Kane Curtis, 39, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Avery Jerome Hakes, 42, was arrested for affixing tint to windows or windshields, bench warrant, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Kristy Ann Paradise, 34, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shaun David Reed, 45, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
James Kittrell Steakley, III, 54, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Michael S. White, 41, was arrested for cruelty to children first degree, false imprisonment.
Semaj Snow White, 30, was arrested for cruelty to children first degree, false imprisonment.