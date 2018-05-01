Friday, April 13
Amy Louise Black, 26, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II drug-Methamphetamine, tag light.
Misoney Gooden, 25, was arrested for bench warrant.
Kenneth Tony Hamill, 31, was arrested for duty to report accident resulting in injury/death/damage, possession of a Schedule II drugs, possession of tools for the commission of crime, proof of insurance required, reckless driving.
Alisa Jame Barnes, 38, was arrested for driver shall exercise due care, proof of insurance required, suspended or revoked license, weaving.
Clinton Gregory Broadrick, 25, was arrested for probation violation.
Pedro Rodolfo Diaz, 49, was arrested for safe operation of motor carrier, suspended/revoked/canceled CDL.
Barry Neil Ellis, 38, was arrested for theft by taking-two counts.
Vincent Scott Eugene Farrow, 18, was arrested for forgery first degree.
Michael Andrew Ferney, II, 30, was arrested for theft by deception.
Lee Christopher Harbin, 25, was arrested for probation violation.
Delano John Johnson, 29, was arrested for commercial motor vehicle hours of service, improper class of license, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects.
Antonio Jermaine Jones, 38, was arrested for theft by taking.
Brandon Ross Qualls, 29, was arrested for probation violation.
Eric Ryan Rambo, 29, was arrested for drug related objects, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, open container in vehicle, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Eric Lebron Reeves, 47, was arrested for probation violation.
Larry Eugene Strickland, 52, was arrested for suspended or revoked license, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Saturday, April 14
Bobbie Jo Hullender, 31, was arrested for forgery in the fourth degree-two counts, probation violation.
Jason Alexander Shelton, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass, drug related objects, possession of Schedule II drugs, tampering with evidence.
Contessa Demtrice Thornton, 43, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sunday, April 15
Vernon Ray Bragg, 43, was arrested for criminal trespass, theft by taking, bond surrender.
Ulysses Stevenson Marshall, II, 52, was arrested for failure to appear.
Ronald Delano McCrary, 31, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Fulton County Sheriff Office.
Jason Arthur Tate, 41, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Justin Brian Whitlock, 27, was arrested for failure to appear.
Noah Andrew Brooks, 40, was arrested for burglary second degree felony.
Lena Danielle Smith, 24, was arrested for bench warrant.
Monday, April 16
Corey Tremayne Palmer, 33, was arrested for giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, hold for Hamilton County Sheriff Office.
Courtney Nicole Queen, 21, was arrested for probation violation.
Felicia Diane Scott, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
James Roger Brock, 61, was arrested for bench warrant.
Khiry Darrell Simpson, 28, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tuesday, April 17
William Casey Key, 33, was arrested for probation violation.
Matthew Derek Collyer, 27, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, safety belts/child restraint, speeding.
Tynellus Savalas Hall, 19, was arrested for forgery in the first degree, suspended or revoked license.
Ericka Barbara Haynes, 25, was arrested for probation violation.
Shawn Kenneth Patterson, 31, was arrested for simple battery.
Phillip Edgar Michael Tutor, 39, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, April 18
Terry Lee Cuzzort, 63, was arrested for probation violation.
Robert Ray Gosnell, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Cory Michael Plott, 25, was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.
Nicholas Keith Boyd, 22, was arrested for probation violation.
Tyler Mcclain Beene, 22, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Scott Charles Collins, 28, was arrested for headlights, open container in vehicle, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of tools for commission of a crime, receipt/possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights.
Bridget Marie Cunningham, 26, was arrested for driver shall exercise due care, suspended or revoked license.
Erica Joanna Davis, 33, was arrested for failure to appear.
Ronald David Duarte, 29, was arrested for probation violation.
Kristyn Lynn Hernandez, 27, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving weaving in and out of traffic at 101mph, speeding offender was traveling 101mpn on I-75.
Cristyn Jordon Woody, 32, was arrested for simple battery, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Thursday, April 19
Jamal Omar Al-Shouli, 25, was arrested for giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, hold for Whitfield County Sheriff Office.
Amber Lauren Argenbright, 29, was arrested for probation violation.
Jennifer Lynn Jackman, 34, was arrested for probation violation.
Bridgette Nicole Kilgore, 27, was arrested for parole violation.
Nina Cheri Mundy, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Jason Randal Harbour, 43, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule II drug, proof of insurance required.
Debra Lynn Innis, 66, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude, improper driving on divided highways, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, reckless driving, safe operation of motor carrier commercial motor vehicle hours, weaving.
Skye Marie Mayes, 31, was arrested for suspended or revoked license.
Willie Sanders, III, 20, was arrested for improper display of tag, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, suspended or revoked license.