Friday, April 6
Treva Ann Crouch, 63, was arrested for theft by taking-two counts.
Faron Chase Dean, 23, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jane Marie Hudson, 41, was arrested for probation violation.
Rachael Marie McBee, 42, was arrested for probation violation.
Brooke Arianna Price, 22, was arrested for crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, possession of a Schedule I drug-Heroin, possession of a Schedule IV drug-Clonazepam.
Justin Shane Wilson, 30, was arrested for bench warrant.
Kelly Lynn Browning, 35, was arrested for simple battery under the family violence act.
Lisa Marie Bryant, 38, was arrested for violation of compulsory school.
Curtis Wayne Farpella, 58, was arrested for bench warrant.
Amanda Leigh Hartline, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Kuiana Tiwana Poindexter, 40, was arrested for speeding, suspended or revoked license.
Kavin Lynn Snider, 36, was arrested for bond surrender.
Saturday, April 7
Robert Edwin Gaylor, 49, was arrested for probation violation.
Gary Lee Raines, Sr., 47, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Carter Todd, 44, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a Schedule II drugs, turning movements/signal required to turn/lane change/slow/stop, hold for Hamilton County Sheriff Office.
Sean Foster Wolk, 32, was arrested for bond surrender, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Joe Coleman Fletcher, Jr., 64, was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Justin Ross Mello, 33, was arrested for criminal trespass under the family violence act, disorderly conduct.
Jamie Stephens Mullins, 33, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Nicholas Antonio Parker, 38, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper display of tag, suspended or revoked license, weaving.
Sunday, April 8
Tommy Trucker Collins, 27, was arrested for probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property.
Robert Pope Morris, 29, was arrested for financial transaction card fraud-two counts, parole violation.
Skyler Samuel Dover, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Charles Dean Gandy, 55, was arrested for battery under the family violence act.
Christopher Martin Jones, 39, was arrested for simple battery under the family violence act.
Clarence Laird Perry, III, 53, was arrested for drugs not in original container, driving under the influence of drugs, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended canceled or revoked registration, possession of a Schedule II drug-Hydrocodone, possession of a Schedule IV drug-Alprazolam, possession of a Schedule IV drug-Zolpidem, weaving.
Brandon Phenix, 28, was arrested for driving without a valid license, speeding.
Jamie Danielle Pickard, 45, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, open container in vehicle, speeding.
Theresa Annette Varnell, 47, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment, weaving.
Monday, April 9
Steve Douglas Barbee, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Cody Ryan Cox, 27, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Justin Shane Dean, 24, was arrested for parole violation.
William Preston Morris, 24, was arrested for obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, hold for Walker County Sheriff Office.
Christopher James Sewell, 19, was arrested for probation violation.
Elijah Nathaniel Shields, 33, was arrested for probation violation.
Tammy Louise Snodgrass, 49, was arrested for deposit account fraud.
Matthew Cash Thomas, 26, was arrested for probation violation.
Clayton Mitchell Cochran, 45, was arrested for probation violation.
Angela Demetre Durham, 51, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Tawnya Leigh Sigmon, 36, was arrested for operate vehicle without valid tag, penaltied for handicap parking violations, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of tools for the commission of crime, proof of insurance required, suspended or revoked license, suspended registration.
Tyrone Hamilton Waller, 35, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Tuesday, April 10
Willie Henry Lawton, 56, was arrested for criminal trespass-two counts, theft by shoplifting-two counts.
Michael Patrick Voelkl, II, 34, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonathan Eugene Wilson, 33, was arrested for probation violation.
Justin Cordell Baxter, 20, was arrested for driving without valid license, proof of insurance required.
Zachary Eric Byers, 34, was arrested for financial transaction card fraud.
Desmond Lamar Lee, 28, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, permitting unlawful use of vehicle, possession and use of drug related objects, safe operation of motor carrier, hold for Cobb County.
John Henry Mitchell, Jr., 34, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs less safe, improper class of license, safe operation of motor carrier, securing loads on vehicles.
Annias Dewayne Phillips, 38, was arrested for aggravated assault under the family violence act, cruelty to children in the third degree, cruelty to children in the first degree.
Jessica Christina Thomas, 28, was arrested for affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without valid tag.
Christian Winship Webster, 22, was arrested for criminal attempt, criminal trespass, public indecency.
Casey Lebron Wimberly, 31, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Wednesday, April 11
Andrew Jerry Collins, was arrested for driving without a valid license, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule II drugs, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles, weaving.
Leslie Sumekia Hinton-Phillips, 40, was arrested for bench warrant, probation violation.
Yasin Ince, 21, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, operate vehicle without valid tag, proof of insurance required.
Lord Christian Kellett, 49, was arrested for aggravated assault under the family violence act, criminal trespass under the family violence act.
Jessica Nicole Smith, 30, was arrested for possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of tools for commission of a crime, suspended or revoked license.
Thursday, April 12
Francisco Thomas Diaz, 18, was arrested for giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, probation violation, tampering with evidence.
Anna Maria Murphy, 26, was arrested for probation violation.
Amber Nichole Pemberton, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Brett James Brooks, 33, was arrested for failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Trandon Logan Dempsey, 17, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Amber Nicole Holcomb, 38, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Robert David Kellis, Jr., 40, was arrested for loitering or prowling.
David Edward Kinney, 19, was arrested for giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, hold for Clayton County Sheriff Office.
Jose Armando Lugo-Corchao, 25, was arrested for probation violation, hold for Dooly County Sheriff Office.
Andrew Jason Morgan, 32, was arrested for alteration of license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kailey Condra Payne, 18, was arrested for furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
Sophia Grace Perry, 18, was arrested for furnishing/purchasing/possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.