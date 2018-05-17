Friday, April 20
Benjamin Tony Willhite, 58, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property-two counts, hold for U.S. Marshalls Office.
Eric Daniel Wixom, 38, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs-two counts.
Elaine Elizabeth Bean, 53, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, open container in vehicle, safety belts/child restraint, weaving.
John Robert Lawson, 24, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Neal Skidmore, 54, was arrested for forgery first degree.
Jessica Leeann Williams, 30, was arrested for violation of compulsory school.
Saturday, April 21
Stephen Zane Anderson, 32, was arrested for probation violation.
Darrell William Gravett, 51, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, weaving.
Derrick Wesley Hardin, 28, was arrested for bench warrant.
Justin Creu West, 23, was arrested for failure to appear.
Sunday, April 22
Jonathan Ashe Bettis, 22, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving.
Kalana Cortes Floyd, 25, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property.
Matthew Bailey Schultz, 18, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, operate vehicle without valid tag, weaving.
Chega Pecrystal Silvano-Roach, 41, was arrested for aggravated assault under the family violence act, no passing zones, reckless driving.
Monday, April 23
Charles Cleo Ballard, 50, was arrested for probation violation.
Robert David Kellis, Jr., 40, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, bond surrender.
Danny Lee Crook, 58, was arrested for drugs not in original container, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs.
John Harvey Lynn, II, 32, was arrested for battery under the family violence act.
Brandy Ann Mathis, 30, was arrested for battery under the family violence act.
Nathan Timothy Smith, II, 19, was arrested for child molestation.
Alexander Cornell Whitley, 41, was arrested for suspended or revoked license.
Tuesday, April 24
Brandon Dewayne Brown, 32 was arrested for probation violation.
Matthew Ryan Forbes, 27, was arrested for probation violation.
Mitchell Lamar Jenkins, 36, was arrested for bench warrant.
Kimsey Elbert Parm, 47, was arrested for probation violation.
Ruth Egunelea Townsend, 38, was arrested for probation violation.
Crystal Rose Brackett, 44, was arrested for duty of driver to stop at return to scene of accident, duty upon striking fixture, weaving.
William Allen Griffith, Jr., 35, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Krista Lachelle Hardeman, 32, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Joshua Michael Mclain, 32, was arrested for financial identity fraud.
Jessica Rena Nichols, 27, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs-two counts.
Ian Michael Tice, 37, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, open container in vehicle, proof of insurance required, suspended registration.
Wednesday, April 25
Julie-Mae Katherine Foster, 34, was arrested for probation violation.
Stanley Darrell Roe, 44, was arrested for probation violation.
Jared William Breland, 18, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Thursday, April 26
Christine Artha Dunn, 61, was arrested for crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants/drugs without consent, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule II drugs-Methamphetamine.
Ivory Lynette McReynolds, 30, was arrested for failure to appear, bond surrender.
Mitchell Dayne Peters, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Brian Ray Proctor, 31, was arrested for probation violation.
Jesse Lamar Shropshire, 53, was arrested for failure to appear.
Bradley Andrew Volz, 23, was arrested for possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Allan Ashburn, 32, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, proof of insurance required, weaving.
Galan Gregory Ballard, 23, was arrested for interference of custody.
Terry Wayne Cavin, 41, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, proof of insurance required.
Charles Christopher Carroll, 58, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Dennise Renee Dailey, 33, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shannon Ray Fitzpatrick, 45, was arrested for failure to appear.
Michael Tyrone Ford, 30, was arrested for probation violation.
Peggy Ann Hill, 44, was arrested for violation of compulsory school.
Austin Miguel Tate, 21, was arrested for child molestation, aggravated child molestation.
Stephan Mark Williams, 31, was arrested for bench warrant.