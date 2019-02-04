Like a lot of local governments in the state, Catoosa County is eyeing grant funds to help with the striping of several miles of road.
During the Board of Commissioner’s January meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown explained the county’s pursuit of funds through the Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), which offers funding through its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
“The TIP funds are for transportation improvement,” Brown explained. “It’s a federal grant for public transportation and $215,800 became available to Georgia and we applied for it.”
Brown explained how only certain roads qualify for the funds, but that the county can get significant roadwork completed at a fraction of the cost by matching a percentage.
“It requires a 20-percent match,” Brown said. “Funds have to be used on functioning class roads, so our 20-percent match would be $53,950, and it would be a program that would be for striping next year of about 12 roads.”
Brown added for commissioners and for the public that the type of striping involved would last longer than traditional paint.
“It’s thermoplastic striping; that’s not painted striping, it’s actually applied to the road,” Brown said. “It lasts probably twice as long as the paint would; it probably lasts 16-18 years.”
Brown also offered a projection of how many roads and miles could be covered if and when the funds are received.
“The total cost would be $269,750 (with the city’s 20-percent being $53,950),” Brown said. “It’s about 10,000 per mile. At that amount of money, we’ll get about 12 roads done, which will be about almost 27 miles.”
The board unanimously approved applying for the funding.