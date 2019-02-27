Catoosa County has secured an agreement for architectural services related to construction modifications needed at its new Fire Station 2 site off Alabama Highway.
During the Feb. 19 Board of Commissioner's meeting, County Attorney Clifton "Skip" Patty presented the contract proposal to the board and explained that the exact cost involved won't be known until construction is priced.
"The proposed contract award is to Carter-Watkins Associates Inc. for architectural services related to the construction of apparatus bays and modifications to the existing structure that will eventually be fire station number two in the Woodstation area," Patty said. "The contract fee is six-percent of the construction cost estimated to run $24,000-$30,000 depending on scope of the construction bids at the time the bids are offered. It is a contract for the architect to provide all architectural services and contract services for the county in connection with renovation and construction of that project."
The board unanimously approved the contract as presented and recommended by Patty.
In January the board approved the purchase of a $480,000 home on 11 acres on East Nickajack Road to serve as the new fire station. The purchase was made after officials determined that expansion of the existing station was not possible.
When the sale was approved, Chief Randy Camp stated that the $480,000 price tag was cheaper than building a new station from scratch with the only real catch being that modifications would need to be made to the home including the construction of some type off garage with bay doors to accommodate fire vehicles.
After the purchase of the home at an $480,000 clip, the cost for the garage portion is estimated to coming in at around $400,000 or less.
"We would build a two-bay station to be constructed next to the home,” Camp said. "We’re looking at $880,000. Now, $880,000 for a fire station to me is a good deal, especially when compared to what we were proposing with the $1.3 million (for building brand new station).
Location also played a big role in the decision to buy the home, as Camp explained that the house's proximity to the existing station would allow residents to keep their current ISO ratings.
"We cannot move the fire station more than four-tenths of a mile in any direction,” Camp explained on Jan. 15. “If we do that, we’ll throw some of our citizens over the five road miles. Catoosa County has four ISO ratings. The citizens over the five road miles would go from a class 3 to a class 10. That class 10 means no fire protection, which means fire insurance rates would be extremely high. That strategic location of the Nickajack fire station...it’s imperative that it stays in that vicinity.”
In addition to the approval of the architectural services contract, the board made and offsetting move by terminating the previous architectural contract related to old station.
This is a contract termination with KCP Architects for architectural services related to fire station number two, which is at the old location," Patty said. "Enough preliminary work was done in connection with that to determine that the soils were not suitable for the construction of what we wanted and needed to construct there for a fully-manned fire station. The resolution is to terminate the contract with KCP Architects."