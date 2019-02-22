When asked, “Is bullying a problem in Catoosa County Public Schools?” Superintendent Denia Reese responded, “Bullying is a problem in society, and sometimes bullying occurs in our schools; however, we have implemented the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support model system-wide to combat this problem at school and to teach students pro-social skills so they can be successful in life.
Reese believes students are bombarded with content outside school that affects their behavior at school negatively. She said, “Many of the popular movies and TV shows, music, social media, and video games that are part of children’s lives today have terrible language and model disrespectful and even aggressive behaviors. Children who are exposed to this content outside of school, bring negative behaviors to school with them.”
She said schools teach students and they model appropriate behavior, but they need parents help. Parents have control over the media that children watch, she said. If children hear bad language and see aggressive behavior there is a good chance they will repeat it at school, she said.
For parents who feel their children are the victims of bullying Reese said to report it: “We can’t address what we don’t know about. Comments on Facebook or to a friend or neighbor don’t help us address problems at school. Parents who don’t feel like their problems have been resolved at the school level should call the Director of Student Services at the district office, or if they want to report anonymously, they can call 1-800-SAY-STOP.”
“I put on a badge every morning that says that I’m superintendent of schools,” Reese said, “but the badge I never take off says that I’m ‘mom’. As a mom, I stand firm against bullying, and we are working very hard to prevent it in our schools.”