The Catoosa County Board of Education was proud to recognize Penny Kirby and Missy Johnson as Shining Stars.
The Shining Star is Catoosa County Public Schools’ employee recognition program. Employees nominate individuals in different job categories during the year who are going “above and beyond” expectations.
Kirby from Lakeview Middle School was selected as the Child Nutrition Shining Star. Superintendent Denia Reese commented that Kirby had many great nominations, including some special ones from students. She read an excerpt from a student nomination: “She is so nice, she is a wonderful woman. She does her best to make everyone so very happy. When you see her you can’t tell if she is mad because she always has a smile.”
Johnson was selected as the Transportation Shining Star. Superintendent Reese read a section of one of her nominations, “Ms. Johnson has a very challenging route, but she always has a great attitude. Her route includes several railroad crossings, and she is diligent about taking appropriate safety precautions and teaching students safe behavior.”
Reese said, “We have amazing employees in our schools. It is an honor for the Board of Education and me to have the opportunity to recognize the shining stars in our system.”