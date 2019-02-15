On average, said Steven Henry, chairman of the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners at the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce’s first Networking @ Lunch event of 2019, the cost of paving a mile of road is $350,000. That’s on average because different roads may need different kinds of maintenance, from resurfacing to full-depth reclamation.
In a video presentation shown during the luncheon, Catoosa Projects manager Jeremy Bryson explained that the county and its two cities lack the funds to maintain roads at a sustainable rate.
Bryson said that ideally 21-28 miles of road a year should be resurfaced on a 15-20 year paving cycle. Instead, he said, the current rate is 5-10 miles a year on a 54-year cycle.
Henry said the county has not had the funds for a long time to plan for the future. “If we don’t prepare now, where will we be when growth takes place? We need to have a little foresight and having adequate funding would allow that.”
A good solution, said Henry, would be the 1% TSPLOST that residents will have a chance to vote on in March. TSPLOST stands for Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Henry assured the luncheon audience that the funds from such a tax could only be spent on roads and road-related projects such as bridge repairs, multi-purpose walking trails, storm drainage and canoe launch maintenance.
Currently, according to County Manager Alicia Vaughn, money for road maintenance comes from three sources. The general budget allots $80,000 for 2019. A Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant from the state will provide just over $745,000 in 2019, and SPLOST revenues will provide a little over $695,500.
Henry said the advantage of a sales tax over additional property or other types of taxes is that everyone who shops in the county pays it. He said that 60% of the shopping done in the county is done by people who do not live here. “That’s people who use our roads but people we do not have to provide services for,” he said. “To me, it’s one of the fairest forms of taxes.”
Henry estimates TSPLOST would generate around $50 million over five years. The collected taxes would be split among Catoosa County (70%), Fort Oglethorpe (20%), and Ringgold (10%), based on the miles of road and some road-related structures they must maintain.
The addition of TSPLOST, should it be voted in, would make the sales tax rate in Catoosa County 8%. The state sales tax is 4%. The Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) are 1% each, making for a current sales tax rate of 7%.
Early voting on TSPLOST begins Feb. 25. Final election day is March 19.
By the numbers
Catoosa County (unincorporated)
Roads: 426.52 miles
Bridges: 37
Culverts: 2,286
City of Fort Oglethorpe
Roads: 50 miles
Multi-use walking trails: 2.75 miles
Canoe launches: 2
City of Ringgold
Roads: 27 miles
Multi-use walking trails: 2 miles
Canoe launches: 1
Canoe portage: 1
Canoe take-out: 1
TSPLOST early voting schedule
Feb. 25-March 1: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
March 4-March 8: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
March 11, 12, 13, 15: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
March 14: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Final voting day
March 19: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations
Freedom Center
5238 Evitt St., Ringgold
Westside Voting Precinct
3319 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
Those voting on final election day must go to their assigned precincts.
More info: catoosa.com/elections