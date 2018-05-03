Catoosa County officials will meet with leaders from the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe Thursday night, May 3, to discuss future plans for the community.
The intergovernmental work session will take place at 7 p.m. at Patriot Hall on Emberson Drive next to the Ringgold City Pool.
The purpose of the session is to facilitate a roundtable discussion regarding future plans for the area.
Earlier this year, the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe each requested certain payout portions from the projected $60 million county-collected Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The three boards had multiple meetings regarding how the money would be doled out before reaching a plan.
During those meetings, Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry stated that he wished all sides had communicated better leading up to crunch time.
“Let's open it up all year-round, let's talk, communicate, and work it out together,” Henry said at a meeting in mid-January. “We can't accomplish what we need to separately. A lot of people look at SPLOST money as we're going to write a check when we walk out the door. We're not. It's a five-year outlook of how we're going to run our county and how we're going to run our cities. We need to be strategic and good stewards.”