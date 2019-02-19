Catoosa County officials approved a deductive change order on its 2018 resurfacing project that came in $53,000 under the initial contracted price.
During the Feb. 5 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Projects Inspector Jeremy Bryson discussed finalization of the project with the board and explained the savings.
The project included approximately 4.64 miles of roadway along three roads: Stewart Road, Temperance Hall Road and Talley Circle.
“This is for approval of a deductive change order to our FDR 2018 resurfacing project,” Bryson said. “The original contract with C.W. Matthews Construction was for $1,888,917.15. After the work was completed and all the quantities were measured and adjusted, we saved $53,169.24. So, what we’re asking is for you guys to do a change order to adjust for the actual contract amount, which is $1,835,747.91.”
The bid for the work was awarded July 3 and was partially paid for with Georgia Department of Transportation funds through the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG).
When the bid was awarded, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown explained that $729,981 in LMIG funds were being contributed, with the county responsible for the remainder.
The board unanimously approved the savings, and Commissioner Jim Cutler applauded Bryson and the department for the work being completed under budget.
“I would like to thank Jeremy for all his hard work on this; $53,000 is a pretty good reduction,” Cutler said.