Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 41 establishments during March 2018.
Graysville Elementary School
944 Graysville Road, Ringgold
03-29-2018
Score: 100
Lakeview Middle School
1200 Cross St., Rossville
03-29-2018
Score: 100
Buffalo Wild Wings
37 Parkway Plaza Place, Fort Oglethorpe
03-29-2018
Score: 96
Heritage High School
3960 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
03-28-2018
Score: 100
Heritage Middle School
4005 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
03-28-2018
Score: 100
Jack's Family Restaurants
56 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
03-27-2018
Score: 98
Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant
4793 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
03-26-2018
Score: 91
Westside Elementary School
72 Braves Lane, Rossville
03-26-2018
Score: 100
Subway
2865 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-26-2018
Score: 87
The Rosewood
14 Fort Town Drive, Rossville
03-26-2018
Score: 84
Spencer B's BBQ
6581 Highway 41, Ringgold
03-22-2018
Score: 88
Woodstation Elementary School
3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold
03-22-2018
Score: 100
Ringgold Middle School
217 Tiger Trail, Ringgold
03-22-2018
Score: 100
Cloud Springs Elementary School
1130 Fernwood Drive, Rossville
03-21-2018
Score: 100
Battlefield Primary School
2206 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-20-2018
Score: 98
Thatcher's BBQ
2929 Highway, 41 Ringgold
03-20-2018
Score: 95
Real Roots Cafe
1549 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-20-2018
Score: 95
Ringgold Primary/Elementary School
322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold
03-19-2018
Score: 100
Wendy's
401 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-19-2018
Score: 87
Vallarta
23 Legion St., Ringgold
03-16-2018
Score: 100
Pizza Hut
1919 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-15-2018
Score: 96
Subway
5291 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
03-15-2018
Score: 98
Subway
4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
03-14-2018
Score: 84
Moe's Southwest Grill
73 Parkway Drive, Rossville
03-13-2018
Score: 93
Chattanooga Subway
34 Koa Blvd., Ringgold
03-12-2018
Score: 92
Circle K Stores Inc /Subway
11418 41 Highway, Ringgold
03-12-2018
Score: 99
Circle K Stores Inc. /Aunt M's
11418 41 Highway, Ringgold
03-12-2018
Score: 89
Choo Choo Bar-B-Que
1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold
03-09-2018
Score: 90
Battlefield Golf Club
285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold
03-09-2018
Score: 81
Wrath Brewing Company
61 Rbc Drive, Ringgold
03-09-2018
Score: 97
Ringgold High School
100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold
03-08-2018
Score: 100
Cracker Barrel
50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold
03-07-2018
Score: 91
Tiger Creek Elementary School
134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Ringgold
03-07-2018
Score: 100
Bbq Shack
2936 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
03-07-2018
Score: 100
Kobe
2603 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-07-2018
Score: 99
Cloud Springs Deli
4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
03-06-2018
Score: 100
Boynton Elementary School
3938 Boynton Drive, Ringgold
03-05-2018
Score: 100
Battlefield Elementary School
1101 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-02-2018
Score: 100
American Legion
5956 41 Highway, Ringgold
03-02-2018
Score: 100
AMC
1099 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-02-2018
Score: 100
Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School
1001 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
03-01-2018
Score: 100