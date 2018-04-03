Restaurant reports

Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 41 establishments during March 2018.

Graysville Elementary School

944 Graysville Road, Ringgold

03-29-2018

Score: 100

Lakeview Middle School

1200 Cross St., Rossville

03-29-2018

Score: 100

Buffalo Wild Wings

37 Parkway Plaza Place, Fort Oglethorpe

03-29-2018

Score: 96

Heritage High School

3960 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

03-28-2018

Score: 100

Heritage Middle School

4005 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

03-28-2018

Score: 100

Jack's Family Restaurants

56 Lakeshore Drive, Fort Oglethorpe

03-27-2018

Score: 98

Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant

4793 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold

03-26-2018

Score: 91

Westside Elementary School

72 Braves Lane, Rossville

03-26-2018

Score: 100

Subway

2865 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-26-2018

Score: 87

The Rosewood

14 Fort Town Drive, Rossville

03-26-2018

Score: 84

Spencer B's BBQ

6581 Highway 41, Ringgold

03-22-2018

Score: 88

Woodstation Elementary School

3404 Colbert Hollow Road, Ringgold

03-22-2018

Score: 100

Ringgold Middle School

217 Tiger Trail, Ringgold

03-22-2018

Score: 100

Cloud Springs Elementary School

1130 Fernwood Drive, Rossville

03-21-2018

Score: 100

Battlefield Primary School

2206 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-20-2018

Score: 98

Thatcher's BBQ

2929 Highway, 41 Ringgold

03-20-2018

Score: 95

Real Roots Cafe

1549 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-20-2018

Score: 95

Ringgold Primary/Elementary School

322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold

03-19-2018

Score: 100

Wendy's

401 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-19-2018

Score: 87

Vallarta

23 Legion St., Ringgold

03-16-2018

Score: 100

Pizza Hut

1919 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-15-2018

Score: 96

Subway

5291 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

03-15-2018

Score: 98

Subway

4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold

03-14-2018

Score: 84

Moe's Southwest Grill

73 Parkway Drive, Rossville

03-13-2018

Score: 93

Chattanooga Subway

34 Koa Blvd., Ringgold

03-12-2018

Score: 92

Circle K Stores Inc /Subway

11418 41 Highway, Ringgold

03-12-2018

Score: 99

Circle K Stores Inc. /Aunt M's

11418 41 Highway, Ringgold

03-12-2018

Score: 89

Choo Choo Bar-B-Que

1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold

03-09-2018

Score: 90

Battlefield Golf Club

285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold

03-09-2018

Score: 81

Wrath Brewing Company

61 Rbc Drive, Ringgold

03-09-2018

Score: 97

Ringgold High School

100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold

03-08-2018

Score: 100

Cracker Barrel

50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold

03-07-2018

Score: 91

Tiger Creek Elementary School

134 Rhea McClanahan Drive, Ringgold

03-07-2018

Score: 100

Bbq Shack

2936 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

03-07-2018

Score: 100

Kobe

2603 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-07-2018

Score: 99

Cloud Springs Deli

4097 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold

03-06-2018

Score: 100

Boynton Elementary School

3938 Boynton Drive, Ringgold

03-05-2018

Score: 100

Battlefield Elementary School

1101 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-02-2018

Score: 100

American Legion

5956 41 Highway, Ringgold

03-02-2018

Score: 100

AMC

1099 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-02-2018

Score: 100

Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School

1001 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

03-01-2018

Score: 100

Tags