Restaurant reports

Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 13 establishments during June.

Krystal

15703 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 93

Pizza Hut Wing Street

5454 Alabama Highway Unit 621208, Ringgold

Score: 96

Waffle House

909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 97

Famous Wok

3040 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 83

Panera Bread

2620 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91

Hardee's

5486 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 99

06-25-2018

Captain D's

668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91

Top Of The Hill Country Buffet

118 Remco Drive, Ringgold

Score: 99

McDonald's

1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 85

Arby's

66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Score: 100

Waffle House

11292 Highway 41, Ringgold

Score: 100

Zaxby's

6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 88

Burger King

831 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91

