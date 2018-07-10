Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 13 establishments during June.
Krystal
15703 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 93
Pizza Hut Wing Street
5454 Alabama Highway Unit 621208, Ringgold
Score: 96
Waffle House
909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 97
Famous Wok
3040 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 83
Panera Bread
2620 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91
Hardee's
5486 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 99
06-25-2018
Captain D's
668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91
Top Of The Hill Country Buffet
118 Remco Drive, Ringgold
Score: 99
McDonald's
1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 85
Arby's
66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 100
Waffle House
11292 Highway 41, Ringgold
Score: 100
Zaxby's
6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 88
Burger King
831 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91