Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following establishments during April.

Performance Learning Center School

2 Barnhart Circle, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100

Mike's Pizza

2535 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 94

Brainerd Motorsports Park

745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold

Score: 95

Battlefield Burgers

794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 85

Top Of The Hill Country Buffet

118 Remco Drive, Ringgold

Score: 84

National Healthcare Center

2403 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100

Fazoli's

3016 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100

O'Charley's

2452 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 94

Wendy's

5872 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 99

New China

69 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Score: 91

Super 8 Ringgold

5400 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 88

Chick-Fil-A

1137 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 86

Kentucky Fried Chicken

663 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 94

Taco Bell

3022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 92

04-03-2018

Soho Hibachi

1014 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 94

