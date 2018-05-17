Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following establishments during April.
Performance Learning Center School
2 Barnhart Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
Mike's Pizza
2535 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 94
Brainerd Motorsports Park
745 Scruggs Road, Ringgold
Score: 95
Battlefield Burgers
794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 85
Top Of The Hill Country Buffet
118 Remco Drive, Ringgold
Score: 84
National Healthcare Center
2403 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
Fazoli's
3016 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
O'Charley's
2452 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 94
Wendy's
5872 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 99
New China
69 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 91
Super 8 Ringgold
5400 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 88
Chick-Fil-A
1137 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 86
Kentucky Fried Chicken
663 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 94
Taco Bell
3022 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 92
04-03-2018
Soho Hibachi
1014 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 94