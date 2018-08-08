Restaurant reports

Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 44 establishments during July.

Hampton Inn

6875 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold

Score: 79 C

Sonic

6645 Highway 41, Ringgold

Score: 79 C

Richard's Restaurant & Catering

906 Lafayette St., Ringgold

Score: 97 A

Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant

2467 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 88 B

Steak & Shake

1182 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91 A

Dunkin' Donuts

589 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 95 A

Date: 08-01-2018

Home Plate Inc

7807 Nashville St., Ringgold

Score: 93 A

El Cactus Restaurant

90 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 96 A

Date: 07-31-2018

Donut Palace

390 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100 A

Cook Out

Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91 A

Caffeine Addicts

7819 Nashville St., Ringgold

Score: 100 A

Pruitt Health

1067 Battlefield Parkway, Fort., Oglethorpe

Score: 96 A

Date: 07-23-2018

Guthrie's Restaurant

67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Score: 85 B

Dogwood Bible Camp Cafeteria - Seasonal

5296 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill

Score: 100 A

Date: 07-23-2018

Kenny's Cafe

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Score: 94 A

Fruteria El Gordo

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Score: 97 A

Neveria

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Score: 95 A

Pork Rind Palace

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Score: 96 A

Hawaiian Shaved Ice-Seasonal

400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Score: 100 A

Date: 07-21-2018

Catering By Alan

146 Hunt Drive, Rossville

Score: 100 A

Ci Ci's

723 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 87 B

Farm to Fork

120 General Lee St., Ringgold

Score: 100 A

Smoothie King

886 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 99 A

Date: 07-17-2018

Cabela's Inc.

350 Cobb Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100 A

Winners Development LLC

59 Kellerhalls Lane, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100 A

Date: 07-12-2018

Baskin Robbins

2847 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 99 A

Date: 07-12-2018

Little Caesars

6977 Nashville St., Ringgold

Score: 86 B

Box Enterprises D/B/A/ Tropical Sno

2336 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 92 A

McDonald's

5471 Alabama Highway Ringgold

Score: 86 B

Battlefield Burgers

794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 80 B

Wendy's

3588 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91 A

Krystal

15703 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 93 A

Pizza Hut Wing Street

5454 Alabama Highway Unit 621208, Ringgold

Score: 96 A

Waffle House

909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 97 A

Famous Wok

3040 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 83 B

Panera Bread

2620 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91 A

Hardee's

5486 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 99 A

Date: 06-25-2018

Captain D's

668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91 A

Top Of The Hill Country Buffet

118 Remco Drive, Ringgold

Score: 99 A

Date: 06-22-2018

McDonald's

1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 85 B

Arby's

66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold

Score: 100 A

Date: 06-14-2018

Waffle House

11292 Highway 41, Ringgold

Score: 100 A

Zaxby's

6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold

Score: 88 B

Burger King

831 Battlefield Parkway. Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 91 A

