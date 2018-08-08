Catoosa County Environmental Health, part of the Georgia Department of Public Health, conducted food service inspections at the following 44 establishments during July.
Hampton Inn
6875 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold
Score: 79 C
Sonic
6645 Highway 41, Ringgold
Score: 79 C
Richard's Restaurant & Catering
906 Lafayette St., Ringgold
Score: 97 A
Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant
2467 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 88 B
Steak & Shake
1182 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91 A
Dunkin' Donuts
589 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 95 A
Date: 08-01-2018
Home Plate Inc
7807 Nashville St., Ringgold
Score: 93 A
El Cactus Restaurant
90 Battlefield Station Drive, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 96 A
Date: 07-31-2018
Donut Palace
390 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100 A
Cook Out
Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91 A
Caffeine Addicts
7819 Nashville St., Ringgold
Score: 100 A
Pruitt Health
1067 Battlefield Parkway, Fort., Oglethorpe
Score: 96 A
Date: 07-23-2018
Guthrie's Restaurant
67 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 85 B
Dogwood Bible Camp Cafeteria - Seasonal
5296 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill
Score: 100 A
Date: 07-23-2018
Kenny's Cafe
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Score: 94 A
Fruteria El Gordo
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Score: 97 A
Neveria
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Score: 95 A
Pork Rind Palace
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Score: 96 A
Hawaiian Shaved Ice-Seasonal
400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville
Score: 100 A
Date: 07-21-2018
Catering By Alan
146 Hunt Drive, Rossville
Score: 100 A
Ci Ci's
723 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 87 B
Farm to Fork
120 General Lee St., Ringgold
Score: 100 A
Smoothie King
886 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 99 A
Date: 07-17-2018
Cabela's Inc.
350 Cobb Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100 A
Winners Development LLC
59 Kellerhalls Lane, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100 A
Date: 07-12-2018
Baskin Robbins
2847 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 99 A
Date: 07-12-2018
Little Caesars
6977 Nashville St., Ringgold
Score: 86 B
Box Enterprises D/B/A/ Tropical Sno
2336 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 92 A
McDonald's
5471 Alabama Highway Ringgold
Score: 86 B
Battlefield Burgers
794 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 80 B
Wendy's
3588 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91 A
Krystal
15703 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 93 A
Pizza Hut Wing Street
5454 Alabama Highway Unit 621208, Ringgold
Score: 96 A
Waffle House
909 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 97 A
Famous Wok
3040 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 83 B
Panera Bread
2620 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91 A
Hardee's
5486 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 99 A
Date: 06-25-2018
Captain D's
668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91 A
Top Of The Hill Country Buffet
118 Remco Drive, Ringgold
Score: 99 A
Date: 06-22-2018
McDonald's
1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 85 B
Arby's
66 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 100 A
Date: 06-14-2018
Waffle House
11292 Highway 41, Ringgold
Score: 100 A
Zaxby's
6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
Score: 88 B
Burger King
831 Battlefield Parkway. Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 91 A