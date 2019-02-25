“I want to remind everybody, we were $2.8 million under budget this year. We were $2.4 million under budget last year and we rolled taxes back that last two years. Just to throw out the facts — the millage (property tax) rate went down. The millage rate … what we control, went down two years in a row.” — Board of Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry
“You don’t have an exact plan for the money, so that makes me think it’s going to get washed into some special projects or things that are not actually transportation-related. If we had an exact plan of what the money was going to — ‘we’re going to do this bridge, we’re going to do this road, we’re going to do x, y, z’… — I would probably feel differently about it. There has not been a clear plan for the money.” — Local farmer Sam Martin
“The ones who are going to be hit hardest by this tax are going to be the poor, those on fixed incomes and the elderly. You can’t lay that burden on them. It’s just not right.” — Ringgold resident Sarah Wade
A number of Catoosa County residents are voicing their displeasure about the upcoming transportation tax referendum vote scheduled for March 19.
Residents will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed 1-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), which was approved for the ballot in December.
Commissioners and officials from the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold see the tax as a way for the county to bring in a projected $60 million in revenue over the next five years to help pay for transportation work on roads and bridges.
When commissioners hammered out the details of the proposed tax in December, they agreed on a 70/20/10 split of the projected funds with the cities of Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold.
That breakdown would equate to $42 million for Catoosa County, $12 million for Fort Oglethorpe, and $6 million for Ringgold.
During the Board of Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 19, several residents spoke out against the tax, specifically how it would impact locals, businesses, and what exactly the money will be used for.
Local farmer Sam Martin, who spoke for the second meeting in a row on the matter, took exception with the timing of the vote and the county’s spending habits.
“It bothers me that it’s being made as a special election,” Martin said. “You guys knew last year you were going to want to put TSPLOST in here and instead of putting it on the general ballot in November, you’re waiting until March, which is spending I heard $17,000. I feel like that’s not fiscally responsible and you’re not being good stewards of the taxpayer dollars.”
Martin added that she might be more open to the idea of the tax if the county or cities involved presented specific plans for the funds.
“You don’t have an exact plan for the money, so that makes me think it’s going to get washed into some special projects or things that are not actually transportation-related,” Martin said. “If we had an exact plan of what the money was going to — ‘we’re going to do this bridge, we’re going to do this road, we’re going to do x, y, z’… — I would probably feel differently about it. There has not been a clear plan for the money.”
Commissioners have not released or publicly identified specific plans for the money. They held town-hall-type meetings in November and January regarding the tax and potential projects.
Both of those sessions were sparsely attended by residents.
Martin challenged commissioners to treat county funds with the same care she treats her family’s budget.
“I have these little envelopes (in my wallet). When we get paid, I put cash in them for groceries, animal care, the car and the house. … When these envelopes are empty, I quit spending in that category,” Martin said. “I have to budget everything. I should not have to budget any more than I’m already budgeting if you gentlemen cannot budget the county budget and get the spending under control. You’re forcing me to control my spending more so that you can spend more on projects, and at the very least you could tell me what these darn projects are if you’re taking money out of my household budget.”
Commissioners have spoken in recent months about how the TSPLOST is an alternative to increasing property taxes.
During the meeting, Chairman Steven Henry defended that claim.
“I want to remind everybody, we were $2.8 million under budget this year. We were $2.4 million under budget last year and we rolled taxes back that last two years,” Henry said. “Just to throw out the facts — the millage (property tax) rate went down. The millage rate … what we control, went down two years in a row.”
Former Fort Oglethorpe police chief and current Ringgold business owner Jeff Holcomb argued that his property taxes have increased in recent years despite that status of the millage rate.
“Why haven’t mine (property taxes) gone down,” Holcomb asked. “Is my house the only one that has not had a tax decrease?”
Holcomb also criticized the fact that the commission appoints the county’s Board of Assessors.
“You can say you’ve cut taxes, but I’ll guarantee you the assessment has gone up, which you guys appoint,” Holcomb said. “That right there is almost conspiracy like to me.”
Another point of concern for a number of residents is how the tax will impact the lower class and those on fixed incomes.
Ringgold resident Sarah Wade pointed out that the biggest destination-type attractions retail-wise in the county are Costco or Cabela’s, which she believes will put a lot of the burden on the residents who shop locally more consistently.
“For people stopping by, they pick up one little thing and they move on,” Wade said. “That’s not going to generate that much income for the county. The ones who are going to be hit hardest by this tax are going to be the poor, those on fixed incomes and the elderly. You can’t lay that burden on them. It’s just not right.”
Mark Nollman, who owns North Georgia Gun Trader in Ringgold, said the tax could hurt his business and other.
“I own a business here in Ringgold and the one thing that we fight every day is price — every single day,” Nollman said. “For taxes to go up on a local level, it’s going to decrease people spending money in our county. Watch businesses start leaving Catoosa County. … It will happen.”
Commissioner Chuck Harris, who took office in January, reiterated that he’s not in favor of the tax.
“I’m not for any tax increase,” Harris said. “I’m for the people voting for what they want. I will work with what I’m given.”