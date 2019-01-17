A passionate group of residents attended the Catoosa County commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 15, to voice their concerns over improper treatment of outdoor pets.
Several residents addressed the Board of Commissioners during the public appearances portion of the night’s agenda, explaining that a number of dogs are constantly tied up outside homes in their neighborhood, with little or no care.
“I, along with many other residents of this county, have concerns about the lack of laws regarding the safety and welfare of dogs in the community,” said Kimberly Hull, who resides on Bluff View Drive. “There are way too many examples of dogs that are suffering because of not having adequate food, water, and shelter. Our main concern is that they are being tethered outside 24 hours a day in extreme weather conditions.”
Hull said she’s contacted animal control on several occasions, but that little or nothing has been done.
Another resident said she contacted the Humane Society and was told that as long as there are water and food bowls and a dog house, there’s nothing that can be done.
“What animal control deems appropriate is not what I feel that a reasonable person would deem appropriate,” Hull said. “Chains and ropes can cause injuries to the neck due to constant pulling trying to get loose. There are deaths due to dogs getting their chain or rope hung that can lead to asphyxiation. Dogs need interaction with people and it’s up to us to advocate and protect them.”
Hull also maintained that some tethered dogs can become territorial and aggressive regarding their limited space, which can sometimes result in attacks on children who try to pet them.
She also asked the room to consider how they would feel in the dog’s situation.
“Imagine having to eat, sleep, urinate and defecate day-in and day-out in a six-foot area,” Hull said. “I think most of us are pet lovers and it hurts to think about it.”
Ultimately, Hull asked commissioners to discuss and consider developing some type of ordinance similar to what other counties like Gwinnett, Cobb, and Fulton have in place, which provides restrictions that owners must be outside with their dogs when tethered.
Although there were numerous people in favor of such an ordinance, resident Reese Chambers stated a new law in that realm would impact him as a dog trainer.
Chambers explained he’s owned bird dogs most of his life and has chained up the dogs at various times for training purposes.
“When I’m going to my house in Kansas, I’ve got a trailer full of bird dogs,” Chambers said. “When I stop to air those dogs, I’m either going to chain those dogs to my trailer, which is manufactured with places to put those chains so I can feed and water those dogs; or I’m going to find a grassy place and I’m going to extend what we call a chain gang. It’s exactly that — it’s a big chain with little short chains on that gang so I get those dogs out, hook them up, feed and water them, get them taken care of, get them loaded back in the trailer, and here we go.”
Chambers said he understands the public’s outcry over mistreatment of dogs, but maintained that every owner doesn’t treat their dogs the same.
“I just think that we should be really careful with a law that we might enact that would unnecessarily be detrimental to people that have been loving dog owners all their lives,” Chambers said. “At any time during the year, someone might come to my house and I might have four or five dogs on chain gang watching me train another dog. I agree that there’s a lot of abuse. Sometimes chaining or tethering a dog does go bad. All owners are not good animal owners.”
Although he agreed with the concerns of the group advocating for an ordinance, Chambers says his lifelong work with dogs could be in jeopardy if something is put into effect.
“As meaningful as it is, and as understanding as I am with the other side of this, a broad-sweeping law that would limit my ability to train my dogs like I have done all my life would be detrimental to me,” Chambers said. “We just can’t always govern with our heart. We have to govern with our mind.”
There was no action taken during the meeting regarding the matter, as it was addressed in public appearances, and was not an initial agenda item.
Now commissioners will consider the request and start researching and discussing how to address the issue.
Debbie Semkus, who says she drives by tethered dogs every day, said she even considered moving so she wouldn’t have to see the mistreatment but decided to stay put and try to get something done to help the problem.
“Somebody’s got to be a voice for those dogs,” Semkus said. “I want to be voice for those kinds of dogs because I can’t stand to see them done that way.”