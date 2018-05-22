With the primary election taking place today, Catoosa County officials say turnout has been light over the past three weeks during early voting.
According to Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore, slightly less than 4 percent of the county’s registered voters cast early ballots for the election.
“We had 1,492 in-person ballots from both precincts, and we’ve accepted 34 absentee ballots,” Moore said.
Early voting took place at two precincts; Ringgold’s Freedom Center, which had 1,017 early voters, and the Westside precinct in Rossville with 475 early voters.
The total 1,526 early ballots cast represent 3.94-percent of the county’s 38,670 registered voters.
The candidates
To be decided will be two Board of Commissioners seats (Districts 2 and 4), as well as the District 4 seat on the Board of Education.
In the commissioner's races, District 2 incumbent for the past four terms, Bobby Winters, is running against Chuck Harris, who works in medical equipment sales. Meanwhile, District 4 Commissioner Ray Johnson faces opposition from Charlie Stephens, owner of Stephens Garbage Service.
The Board of Education race features District 4 incumbent David Moeller facing opposition from Brad Hayden, a construction manager.
In the race for Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge, incumbent Ralph Van Pelt Jr. faces opposition from Melissa Hise.
Also on the ballot will be Board of Education District 2 member Jack Sims, State Court Judge Ron Goulart, and State Court Solicitor General Doug Woodruff, all of whom are running unopposed.
No Democrats are running for local offices, so the winners of today’s elections for local offices will not face any opposition in the general election on Nov. 6.
Polls at all precincts will be open from today until 7 p.m.
More information about voter registration and Catoosa County elections can be found online at catoosa.com/elections.
“Voters will need their ID, and they’ll have to be sure to go to their assigned precinct on Tuesday,” Moore said.